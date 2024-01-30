Queen of Divorce with Kang Ki Young-Lee Ji Ah: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and other details

Queen of Divorce is an upcoming law drama which will feature Kang Ki Young and Lee Ji Ah. The drama tells the story of a woman who was betrayed by her husband and lost everything. After this, she starts helping people get their divorce. She works with her business partner who is a lawyer. Together they solve difficult divorce cases. Here are all the details about the Queen of Divorce.

Queen of Divorce: Release date

Queen of Divorce will premiere on January 31. The 12-episode drama will finish airing on March 7.

Where to watch

JTBC series will be streaming on Viki for global fans to watch.

When

The drama would be airing on the network from 8:50 pm KST which is 5:20 pm IST. Episodes will be airing every Wednesday and Thursday.

Genre

Comedy, law, romance, action

Cast

Lee Ji Ah and Kang Ki Young take on the lead roles in Queen of Divorce. Kim Sun Young, oh Min Suk, Lee Tae Goo and Na Young Hee also appear in important roles.

Lee Ji Ah debuted in 2007 with the drama The Legend in which she took the main role. In 2009 she first appeared on the big screen in the film The Relation of Face, Mind and Love. The actor has appeared in many dramas like The Penthouse series, The Ghost Detective, My Mister and more. Her latest drama was Pandore: Beneath the Paradise.

Kang Ki Young is a well-known face in the K-drama world as he has featured in many hits over the years. He debuted in 2012 with the drama My Husband Got a Family. His first movie appearance was in 2013 with the film Ingtoogi: The Battle of Internet Trolls. Some of his hits include Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Uncanny Counter series, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, W: Two Worlds and more. He has been confirmed to be a part of the cast for the second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Crew

Park Jin Suk has directed Queen of Divorce. He has also previously worked on hit projects like Sell Your Hao=unted House, School 2017, Naked Fireman and more.

Jung Hee Sun is the scriptwriter for Queen of Divorce. She has also written for Drama Stage Season 3: Big Data Romance.

Plot

The story revolves around Kim Sa Ra who had everything in life. She was married to a man whose father is the head of the biggest law firm in South Korea. Her lifestyle is luxurious and comfortable. After being betrayed by her husband, she loses it all. She takes a grip on her own life and establishes a divorce troubleshooting firm. Her aim is to punish bad spouses and help those who find themselves in tricky situations.

Dong Ki Joon is Kim Sa Ra's work partner and is an advisory lawyer. Their relationship goes deeper than work; the two were lovers in the past. He was a prosecutor prior to joining Kim Sa Ra. He resigned from his job due to personal reasons and started working with her. He is known for his diligence and keen intuition. The two work together to help people with divorces.

They take on various cases and help their clients navigate the rough waters of divorce and how to get what they deserve at the end of it.

