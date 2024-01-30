The Impossible Heir Teaser: Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Suzu starrer gets release date; see new poster

The Impossible Heir is all geared up to release this February. The drama series will be starring Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Suzu and Lee Ji Hoon. The stellar cast and the plot have garnered a lot of hype from fans. The story revolves around the illegitimate son of a Korean conglomerate who is determined to get his share in the business and get revenge on those who wronged him. Here is a look at the poster and teaser.

The Impossible Heir starring Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young and Hong Suzu: Teaser and poster breakdown

On January 30, Disney+ dropped the poster and teaser of their upcoming revenge drama The Impossible Heir. The caption in the poster reads, 'I want to get it, I want to become, I want to steal'. The teaser revealed that Lee Jun Young will be playing an illegitimate child of a chaebol. He is disrespected by his family and hence decides to take his revenge. He teams up with his friend played by Lee Jae Wook and they decide to take what belongs to them. Hong Suzu will be playing an ambitious woman who is a threat to their plans.

More about The Impossible Heir

The Impossible Heir is scheduled to stream on Disney+ on February 28.

The story revolves around an ambitious man who gets to know that he is the illegitimate child of a big businessman. He pairs up with his childhood friend who has the brains and together they plan to take over the company and get what is rightfully his. Their plans are jeopardised because of a young woman.

Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Suzu and Lee Ji Hoon will be taking on the main roles in this drama.

This project has been directed by Min Yeon Hong who has also previously worked on Missing: The Other Side, Insider and more. Choi Won is the scriptwriter for The Impossible Heir. He has also written Miss Butcher, Baby & I and more.

