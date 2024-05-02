Canelo Alvarez Launches Scathing Attack On Oscar De La Hoya After Altercation At Press Conference

Professional boxer Canelo Alvarez called out veteran fighter Oscar De La Hoya during a recent interview. Following their recent clash during a press conference, The Golden Boy promoter was attacked by the Mexican champion.

Canelo Alvarez claimed he wanted to punch Oscar De La Hoya after their heated altercation. The former Golden Boy fighter asserted his disdain toward the veteran boxer and even made surprising accusations against De La Hoya following the incident.

Canelo Alvarez Goes Off On Oscar De La Hoya Following Heated Clash

Mexican champion Canelo Alvarez is scheduled to fight Jaime Munguia for the super middleweight championship belt. The 33-year-old boxer is set to defend his title against his fellow countryman.

The recent press conference for the fight witnessed a heated altercation between Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya, veteran boxer and Golden Boy Promotions founder.

Following Canelo Alvarez’s failed drug test, the fighter announced his departure from Golden Boy Promotions causing a rift between the two. De La Hoya claimed to have made the Mexican fighter in their 10-year relationship.

In the press conference, Oscar had a special message for Alvarez. “Put some f****** respect on it,” said the veteran boxer. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

This prompted the Mexican champion to go off on the Hall Of Fame boxer in an interview.

Advertisement

"If he come closer I f*** him,” said Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican champion was witnessed to lash out at the Hall Of Famer.

“F****** A******. He steal money from the fighters,” said Canelo Alvarez. Since their split in 2020, both fighters appeared to have a strong disdain toward each other judging by interviews and press conferences.

Also read: 'More Show Than A Fight': World Champion Canelo Alvarez Expresses Disinterest Toward Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson

Canelo Alvarez Speaks On Ryan Garcia’s Relationship With Oscar De La Hoya

Much like Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia also has a history of bad blood with promoter and veteran boxer Oscar De La Hoya. Although the pair has made amends, the Mexican champion disavows KingRy’s relationship with the Golden Boy Founder.

In a recent interview, Canelo Alvarez touched on Ryan Garcia’s recent dominant victory against Devin Haney. The Mexican champion claimed to feel joyous after witnessing KingRy’s performance.

However, Alvarez took a dig at Oscar De La Hoya in the interview. As the fighter appeared to be praising Ryan Garcia, the champion named the Golden Boy Promotions founder to be the only discrepancy the 25-year-old has.

Advertisement

“The only bad thing about Ryan is his promoter,” said Canelo Alvarez. Following the recent press conference scuffle, the champion’s disdain toward De La Hoya seemed to have expanded.

Canelo Alvarez’s much-anticipated fight against Jaime Munguia is set to define the Mexican champion’s career. The super middleweight championship title is on the line for this fight as the 33-year-old fighter goes to war.