Will Dustin Poirier Retire After the Islam Makhachev UFC 302 Lightweight Championship Fight? Details Inside
UFC Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier reveals potential retirement plans after the UFC Lightweight Championship match against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.
UFC Lightweight fighter Dustin Poirier is gearing up and training hard to lock horns with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 pay-per-view for the LW championship crown. This will be the third time Dustin Poirier will fight for championship gold.
Poirier came back at UFC 299, where he defeated Benoit St-Denis with a power punch after the devastating knockout loss against Justin Gaethje.
UFC 302 pay-per-view is set to take place on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, United States of America.
A couple of days back, Islam Makhachev gave an interview where he labeled Dustin Poirier as an 'easy fight' as the UFC Lightweight champion thinks Poirier's ground game is weak. His ground game is at an elite level compared to Diamond's.
There were rumors back at UFC 299 that, if by any chance, Dustin Poirier lost his fight against Benoit St-Denis, he could probably announce his retirement from the world of mixed martial arts and hang up his UFC gloves inside the octagon.
Recently, Dustin gave an interview to FightBannans, and he answered the question about his possible retirement after Islam Makhachev's championship match.
Dustin Poirier expressed, "It could be my last fight. I haven't made an official decision yet, but it could be. I've said this over and over again, I still have a lot of tread on the tires. I can beat these young guys, I just did it. It's just like, how much do I want to give to this sport, because you don't ride for free. I don't wanna make any decisions just off of the way I'm feeling. I need to go out there and fight, like I said in Miami."
Dustin Poirier UFC Record
1. Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint Denis
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 2
- Time: 2:32
- Event: UFC 299: O'Malley vs. Vera 2
- Date: Mar. 09, 2024
2. Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
- Result: Loss
- Method: KO/TKO (Kick)
- Round: 2
- Time: 1:00
- Event: UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2
- Date: Jul. 29, 2023
3. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler
- Result: Win
- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
- Round: 3
- Time: 2:00
- Event: UFC 281: Adesanya vs. Pereira
- Date: Nov. 12, 2022
4. Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira
- Result: Loss
- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
- Round: 3
- Time: 1:02
- Event: UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier
- Date: Dec. 11, 2021
5. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)
- Round: 1
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3
- Date: Jul. 10, 2021
6. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO
- Round: 2
- Time: 2:32
- Event: UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor
- Date: Jan. 23, 2021
7. Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 5
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker
- Date: Jun. 27, 2020
8. Dustin Poirier vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov
- Result: Loss
- Method: Submission (Rear Naked Choke)
- Round: 3
- Time: 2:06
- Event: UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier
- Date: Sep. 07, 2019
9. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 5
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 236: Holloway vs. Poirier 2
- Date: Apr. 13, 2019
10. Dustin Poirier vs. Eddie Alvarez
- Result: No Contest
- Method: NC (Illegal Knee)
- Round: 2
- Time: 4:05
- Event: UFC 211: Miocic vs. Dos Santos
- Date: May. 13, 2017
11. Dustin Poirier vs. Jim Miller
- Result: Win
- Method: Majority Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie
- Date: Feb. 11, 2017
12. Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Johnson
- Result: Loss
- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)
- Round: 1
- Time: 1:35
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson
- Date: Sep. 17, 2016
13. Dustin Poirier vs. Bobby Green
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 2:53
- Event: UFC 199: Rockhold vs. Bisping 2
- Date: Jun. 04, 2016
14. Dustin Poirier vs. Joseph Duffy
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 195: Lawler vs. Condit
- Date: Jan. 02, 2016
15. Dustin Poirier vs. Yancy Medeiros
- Result: Win
- Method: TKO (Punches)
- Round: 1
- Time: 2:38
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs. Lamas
- Date: Apr. 04, 2015
16. Dustin Poirier vs. Diego Ferreira
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 3:45
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs. Lamas
- Date: Apr. 04, 2015
17. Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
- Result: Loss
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 1:46
- Event: UFC 178: Johnson vs. Cariaso
- Date: Sep. 27, 2014
18. Dustin Poirier vs. Akira Corassani
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 2
- Time: 0:42
- Event: UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Kennedy
- Date: Apr. 16, 2014
19. Dustin Poirier vs. Diego Brandao
- Result: Win
- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)
- Round: 1
- Time: 4:54
- Event: UFC 168: Weidman vs. Silva 2
- Date: Dec. 28, 2013
20. Dustin Poirier vs. Erik Koch
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 164: Henderson vs. Pettis 2
- Date: Aug. 31, 2013
21. Dustin Poirier vs. Cub Swanson
- Result: Loss
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC on FUEL TV: Barao vs. McDonald
- Date: Feb. 16, 2013
22. Dustin Poirier vs. Jonathan Brookins
- Result: Win
- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)
- Round: 1
- Time: 4:15
- Event: The Ultimate Fighter: Team Carwin vs. Team Nelson Finale
- Date: Dec. 15, 2012
23. Dustin Poirier vs. Chan Sung Jung
- Result: Loss
- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)
- Round: 4
- Time: 1:07
- Event: UFC on FUEL TV: Korean Zombie vs. Poirier
- Date: May. 15, 2012
24. Dustin Poirier vs. Max Holloway
- Result: Win
- Method: Submission (Triangle Armbar)
- Round: 1
- Time: 3:23
- Event: UFC 143: Diaz vs. Condit
- Date: Feb. 04, 2012
25. Dustin Poirier vs. Pablo Garza
- Result: Win
- Method: Submission (D'Arce Choke)
- Round: 1
- Time: 1:32
- Event: UFC on FOX: Velasquez vs. Dos Santos
- Date: Nov. 12, 2011
26. Dustin Poirier vs. Jason Young
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 131: Dos Santos vs. Carwin
- Date: Jun. 11, 2011
27. Dustin Poirier vs. Josh Grispi
- Result: Win
- Method: Unanimous Decision
- Round: 3
- Time: 5:00
- Event: UFC 125: Resolution
- Date: Jan. 01, 2011
