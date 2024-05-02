Ozzy Osbourne Provides Health Update, Expresses Desire To Return To Performing After Initial Retirement Announcement

The Osbourne family has forever been a hot topic on the internet, whether it's for something scandalous or just a revelation. They always manage to make the headlines.

In recent news, the legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who is 75 years old, expressed his wish to get back on stage. According to Entertainment Tonight, this comes after the singer announced his retirement from touring and mentioned that he has "at best" 10 years left to live.

Ozzy Orbourn provides his health update

The 75-year-old singer appeared in the latest episode of the Sirius XM show. He revealed that he is undergoing stem cell transfer to treat his illness. He stated that he doesn't know the procedure’s real impact, adding that he is not interested in giving up.

He said, “I've just come back from the doctor after having some stem cells put in me.” He further said, “The thing is, you have it, and you go, 'I don't feel that great,' but I don't know what it would be like if I didn't have it."

He continued, "But apparently, this stuff that I'm on now is a real business show... I had one about three months ago and this was a follow-up, and I've got to go in about six months from now."

Additionally, he is also battling with Parkinson’s disease. He opened up about it in 2020 during his interview with Good Morning America.

Ozzy Osbourne expresses his desire to perform again

The famous singer shared his wish to sing on his podcast. He mentioned that despite facing health problems for the past ten years, he still has a passion for music and dreams of winning an Academy Award for songwriting, similar to Elton John. Until then, Osbourne would be content with simply finishing a set standing.

He jokingly said, “I'd like to do a f**king gig without falling over now.” Further in the episode, the singer said that he is not tready to lookback at his life instead he is looking forward. He expressed, “I want to still carry on, you know? I can't redo what I've done, but I wasn't ready to throw the towel in when I did.”

