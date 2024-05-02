Rihanna's significant wealth is amassed through Fenty Beauty and her singing career. The star is the second-best-selling female music artist ever.

Robyn Rihanna Fenty also known as Rihanna was born in Saint Michael, Barbados.

The star has also appeared in several famous movies including Ocean’s 8. Let’s look at how much Rihanna is worth in 2024 and how she made her fortune.

Rihanna’s net worth in 2024

Rihanna is estimated to be worth around $1.4 billion in 2024. This makes her the richest female singer currently and also the second richest female entertainer. The singer earns somewhere around $40- 70 million every year. Rihanna’s beauty line Fenty brings her a significant amount of revenue every year. The star co-owns the company with luxury retailer LVMH. Forbes reports that the brand as a whole is estimated to be worth $1.4 billion.

Rihanna also profits from the Savage X Fenty lingerie collection. The line is $270 million in total, the star holds 30% stakes in the venture. According to Forbes, the line raised a $1 billion valuation.

Rihanna’s Real Estate

Rihanna owns an impressive real estate portfolio. The star owns multiple homes that cost millions. Her Century City, California condo costs $5.2 million. The star has neighboring properties in Beverly Hills that are both owned by her. They are estimated to cost a whopping $23.8 million.

Rihanna also owns a $6.8 million house in Hollywood Hills. She also owns a home in Los Angeles' Wilshire Corridor and a fifth house in Barbados. Rihanna owned a house in New York in Chinatown that the singer no longer owns.

Rihanna’s career

Rihanna signed with Def Jam Records in 2005 and has been with them ever since. She is the second-best-selling female music artist with over 250 million records sold worldwide. Rihanna has also acted in several famous movies including Ocean’s 8. She has been on the cast of movies including Home, Battleships, and Guava Island.

Coming to the star’s music career, the song We Found Love on which she collaborated with Calvin Harris has been her best-selling song. The singer’s album Anti sold 11 million copies in total. The singer has over 60 million in album sales to date.

The singer is in a relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky. The pair share two children, son Riot Rose and RZA.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

