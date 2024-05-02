Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The latest storyline focuses on Abhira's departure from the Poddar house, leaving Armaan and Madhav desperate to bring her back. Amidst the high-voltage drama in the show, viewers are set to witness yet another twist with Abhira planning to give divorce to Armaan. Yes, you read that right! As per the new promo of the show, Abhira expresses her wish to separate from Armaan.

The new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hints towards a major twist lying ahead in Armaan and Abhira's love story. In the promo, Abhira and Armaan are seen talking to each other. Abhira shares her gratitude towards Armaan as because of him, she could live in a big family and learn about the love, care, and values of a family. Furthermore, she hands him an envelope and leaves. Armaan is shocked to see divorce papers.

While Abhira has feelings for Armaan, it will be exciting to see why she took the drastic step of giving him the divorce papers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at the recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

The previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolved around Abhira and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being disturbed after the former left the Poddar house. They remember memories of each other and get emotional. Meanwhile, Madhav gets furious at Kaveri for letting Abhira leave the house. He takes a stand for her and announces that he will also break all ties from the family and leave the house. He also mentions separating from Vidya, shocking everyone.

Advertisement

Madhav also gave a two-day ultimatum to Kaveri and asked her to get Abhira back or else the family may face the consequences.

Ruhi plans to take Abhira's place in Armaan's life

After ousting Abhira from the house, Ruhi eyes marrying him and taking Abhira's place as Armaan's wife. As per reports, Ruhi will be seen befriending Vidya and hinting towards Armaan getting a better life partner than Abhira soon. It will be interesting to see if Ruhi's tactics will be fruitful or not.

The major changes in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been in the news for a couple of months as the producer of the show Rajan Shahi over-night terminated two prominent actors of the show namely Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe.

Shahi's team stated that Dhami was terminated on grounds of unprofessional behavior while Honmukhe couldn't meet her characters' requirements. Both the actors have not shared their thoughts with the media on their termination yet.

When Pinkvilla contacted Shehzada a few days after his termination, he stated that he wasn't ready to speak on the matter while Pratiksha shared a long post on Instagram describing her journey in the show, but deleted the post later.

Meanwhile, Rajan Shahi roped in Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani to replace Dhami and Honmukhe as Armaan and Ruhi respectively. Apart from Purohit and Sadhwani, the show also features actors like Samridhii Shukla, Shruti Ulfat, Anita Raaj, Sharon Verma, Rishabh Jaiswal, and Shruti Rawat among others.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi tries to convey her feelings for Armaan to Vidya