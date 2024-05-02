After her grand success on Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande has been making headlines for her role in the Randeep Hooda-starrer movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar, for which she reportedly did not charge a single penny. Previously, the actress had also garnered immense appreciation for her notable work in television projects, including her role in Pavitra Rishta.

As reported by News 18, Lokhande recently rejected an offer to star in a major web series from a well-known filmmaker, which has captured the audience's attention.

Ankita Lokhande says ‘NO’ to this project

According to the aforementioned publication, Ankita Lokhande was reportedly offered a role in Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 3, but the actress allegedly rejected the offer.

This news came as a big surprise to her fans, as it seemed unusual for anyone to turn down an offer from the renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. Lokhande quickly took to her Instagram handle to address the rumors, where she wrote, "Quite flattered by this rumor but this koffee order wasn't mine to begin with."

This comment by the former Bigg Boss 17 contestant clarified that she had never been approached for the project and that the reports were nothing more than mere speculation.

However, the publication had previously reported that a close source disclosed that Lokhande was indeed approached for a role in the Student Of The Year franchise but had rejected it. The reason behind her alleged decision was not disclosed.

Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

Ankita’s journey in Bigg Boss 17 had been a rollercoaster ride, as she entered the house with her real-life husband, Vicky Jain. The relationship of the couple saw major setbacks inside the show. However, they claim that their relationship has grown stronger post coming out of the house.

Apart from this, the actress made some significant bonds inside the house, including with Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, and many others.

More about Ankita Lokhande

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande has been a part of many projects, among them some of her notable projects are- Pavitra Rishta, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Baaghi 3, and others.

