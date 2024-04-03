On April 3, 2024, Netflix released a list of shows that received the most views in recent days. The streaming service released four lists that include the global top 10 English and non-English movies and shows. Two Korean shows have ended up on the list, which displays their incredible reach internationally.

Queen of Tears and Physical 100 Season 2 rank in global top 10 non-English shows

Queen of Tears has landed on the global top 10 non-English Shows list and grabbed the top spot. It garnered a total of 4.3 million views with over 41 million hours viewed. The K-drama has made it to the list consistently for four weeks. The show’s emotional yet romantic plot has kept the fans anticipating more. Moreover, the cast ensemble is truly the highlight, able to capture the essence of the plot.

Another show has made the list and has been the talk of town since the release of its first season. Physical 100 Season 2—Underground is a reality show in which 100 physically fit and athletic individuals face challenges to win a hefty cash prize. The series has made the list of non-English global top 10 shows. With a total of 4.2 million views, it has taken the second spot. The show has a view time of over 30 million hours.

Advertisement

Based on the data, Queen of Tears has ranked in the top 10 shows across 41 countries and grabbed the top spots in Korea, Indonesia, Japan, and Vietnam. On the other hand, Physical 100 Season 2 - Underground has ranked in the top 10 in 74 countries. Both shows have gained immense international attention throughout their runtime. Although Physical 100 Season 2 has ended, Queen of Tears is ongoing, and a few episodes are left to be released.

More about Queen of Tears and Physical 100 Season 2

Queen of Tears is a South Korean drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. It follows a plot where a chaebol heiress falls in love with an ordinary employee from her company. However, due to their different economic backgrounds, their marriage faces a lot of issues. But after she is diagnosed with a rare brain tumor, the relationship begins to rekindle. Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show is scheduled for 16 episodes in total. Every episode airs every Saturday and Sunday at 21:10 KST.

The plot is not a simple story about love and fallout, but it touches upon many relatable themes to our current society. Kim Soo Hyun plays the character of Baek Hyun Woo, an extremely hardworking lawyer who works at a conglomerate. He is one of the few people from his parents’ village who have worked outside in a big city. On the other hand, Kim Ji Woln plays the role of Han Hae In, the daughter of one of the most influential families in the country.

Physical 100 invites people who are in perfect shape to the show and gives them challenges that an ordinary person cannot attempt. The winner of the first season was Woo Jin Yong, who surprised viewers with his incredible strength and resilience. The second season aired on January 24, 2024, and the finale was released on April 2, 2024. The winner of the second season is Kim Min Cheol, who is an ice climber.

Both shows have attained incredible heights and set a new standard for Korean content as a whole. This also shows the influence that the Korean entertainment industry has on the international community. More such shows are expected to gain momentum all over the world.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: DXMON on wild reactions to hairstyles, idolising BTS, EXO, more, and what they bring to K-pop