Boy groups are trying to make their mark in the ever-evolving K-pop industry. The options are aplenty and the ideas overflowing. So what happens when you take seven enthusiastic young guns and bring them a fiery concept, pump up their hairstyles in a way that will definitely make them stand out and ask them to pursue their dreams? The answer is simple, DXMON is born.

About DXMON

Pronounced Di-mon and spelt 다이몬 in Korean, the sextet comprises members Minjae, Seita, Hee, TK, Rex, and Jo, who broke through the music scene with a release on the first day of the year. However, their official entry came a couple of weeks later on January 17 with a mini-album called Hyperspace. The album is made up of six tracks with Burn Up being pre-released alongside a music video and followed by SPARK and N.W.B’s video releases.

DXMON Interview

We spoke to the boys of DXMON a few weeks after their introduction to K-pop and their fired-up energy was able to reach us miles away even via a short video message. Check out their bright ambitions in the interview below.

Burn Up, Spark and N.W.B videos are all 3 very different concepts. What are the members’ favorites and why? Any funny anecdotes from the shoot to share?

HEE: My favorite music video is Burn Up. I really like the cool computer graphics and how well the setting of the music video complements the song's vibe. During the shoot, dealing with the strong sandstorm in the desert was challenging. As for SPARK, it was quite funny when some members’ shoes flew off during the group choreography as we got into the chorus.

REX: Burn Up is my favorite music video. It shows our group’s colors more effectively, offering plenty to see visually, and it's just a fun video overall. An interesting behind-the-scenes moment was when we had to keep dancing without stopping, and the staff cheered us on loudly, which really boosted our energy levels.

JO: Burn Up is my favorite. I recommend this because it effectively conveys our identity as a group and showcases our performance and visuals the best. As for the behind-the-scenes story, there was a memorable moment during the abandoned factory scene when we took a break to get some food. I thought the background looked extra American while we were eating and resting, even more than we were actually filming. Also, it was fun to enjoy food that I particularly liked with my members.

During the filming of SPARK, many scenes were shot on the street, and it was heartwarming to see the reactions of passersby, including foreigners who complimented us with phrases like “Nice”, “Handsome”, and “Oh My Gosh!’ I would love to experience that again. For N.W.B, our CEO personally directed the hip-hop style, featuring shoes with a crushed back and low-hanging pants. Initially, I had doubts about whether we could pull it off, but seeing the final result, I believe we managed to do justice to it.

How did it feel to debut and who did you talk to first after doing so?

MINJAE: I spoke with my parents first. They’ve supported me since I was young and have always encouraged me to pursue my dreams. I was so grateful for their support that I called them right away.

SEITA: I was just thrilled, and I thought to myself that this was in the beginning. I talked to my family members a lot.

As newbies in the music industry, what experiences are you really looking for on this journey?

MINJAE: I can’t wait to host our own concert. It makes me happy to think about our fans who enjoy listening to our songs.

TK: I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to showcase our diverse talents on television.

JO: I’d love to perform on large stages in front of bigger audiences, like year-end shows, and receive the Rookie of the Year award.

What do you bring to the music scene that is yet to be explored?

MINJAE: We hope that our distinctive fashion, style, and music with DXMON’s unique colors leave a mark in the K-pop industry. Our aim is to be recognized as a group that fearlessly ventures into new styles and challenges.

What is the one thing apart from music that brings joy into your life?

MINJAE: Our fans. Thinking about our fans empowers me whenever I get tired of working in music, and it motivates me to practice harder. They are my driving force.

SEITA: I enjoy buying new clothes, so going shopping in person as well as online brings me a lot of joy.

HEE: Comments and letters from our fans supporting us.

TK: For me, it is drawing that brings me happiness.

REX: I find joy in exercise and shopping. Sweating it out during exercise, particularly playing soccer, makes me feel happy. And shopping for clothes that complement each other is always fun.

JO: Watching a fashion show often inspires me to try out new styles or scents. Shopping for clothes or perfume gives me a sense of pleasure! (Plus, our fans are the best!)

Jo, you just had your birthday, what did you do?

JO: My birthday wish was to do a live broadcast since I just debuted, and I'm incredibly grateful that our company arranged a live broadcast on my birthday. Thanks to them, my wish came true. Although all of the members gave me gifts, the most memorable one was from TK. Knowing I liked perfume, he gave me a bottle, and it happened to be my favorite scent. I was so touched that I hugged TK for about 10 minutes.

If each member had one word/sentence to define their music style with, what would it be?

MINJAE: I believe it's DXMON itself. As members, we know our songs the best so I would say that our music represents DXMON's unique musical style.

SEITA: Vibe

HEE: Troublemakers

TK: Unique and fancy style of music that only we can pull off!

REX: Fire

JO: Obvious yet new style

As 5th generation K-pop idols, who are the sunbaes from the previous generations that you look up to?

MINJAE: I have long looked up to Baekhyun from EXO since I was young. He excels in every aspect, including vocal style and skill, and there is a lot to learn from him. I hold great respect for seniors across different generations as well!

SEITA: They are S.E.S, SHINee, BTS and ENHYPEN.

HEE: They are H.O.T., BIGBANG, BTS, Stray Kids, Seventeen, ATEEZ and ENHYPEN.

TK: H.O.T., TVXQ, BTOB and Stray Kids

REX: I highly respect all K-pop seniors!

JO: Sechs Kies. I learned about the group through Eun Ji Won, and my mom is a huge fan. I also look up to SHINee, EXO, and ATEEZ.

Your hair has been one of your most-talked-about aspects ever since your debut. What do you think about the response?

HEE: I'm really surprised by the level of interest! Thank you very much. Moving forward, we'll work hard to live up to the interest that's been shown in DXMON.

JO: I'm thankful that our group and I received more attention than we anticipated, which motivates us to work even harder. We discussed among ourselves whether we would gain public attention after our debut, but it appears that we're receiving even more attention lately, so I'm grateful for that.

What is your message for your fans and what can they look forward to this year?

MINJAE: I want to tell you that I’m always and genuinely grateful for your love and support. Your support gives me strength every day. Let's make the most of the remainder of 2024 together as DXMON continues to soar. Please stay tuned! Please look forward to our future endeavors even more!

REX: I love you all, and please continue supporting DXMON in 2024 as well!

SEITA: I'm always eager to meet our fans! Thank you for being part of this journey with us. Let's stay together for the rest of 2024 and beyond!

