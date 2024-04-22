Queen of Tears' Park Sung Hoon receives compliments disguised as angry comments; know full story

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won has been garnering appreciation globally for the dramatic plot and the performance by the leading cast members. Park Sung Hoon plays the antagonist in the series and has been receiving compliments from fans for his great portrayal of a terrible character.

The actor reportedly has been hilariously receiving some hate comments which are actually compliments for making things hard for the lead couple in the drama and making the characters' lives hard.

Park Sung Hyun's amazing performance in Queen of Tears earns him praises in the guise of hate comments

According to reports, actor Park Sung Hoon has been receiving angry messages and comments for his character Yoon Eun Seong as the character is the reason why the main couple can't be together in Queen of Tears. Many fans of the show flooded the comments and expressed their anger and frustration towards the character. Fans complimented him as he plays the evil character so naturally and so well.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears.

Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love, but over time, things changed and they became distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun, who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more, have directed the series.

