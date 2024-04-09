Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won to get two special episodes as drama receives global popularity

Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun's drama Queen of Tears has been receiving lots of love and attention from fans around the world. With its latest episode, the drama achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 19 percent. The romance comedy is one of the network's most-viewed dramas. And now, according to the reports, the series will get an extended two-part special episodes.

Queen of Tears, featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, to get two special episodes

As the romance comedy Queen of Tears nears its end, tvN announced happy news for the fans of the show. On April 8, the network announced that two special episodes of Queen of Tears will air after the drama completes its run on April 28. The two-part special episodes will premiere on May 4 and 5. Unlike most special episodes, this one will not be a collection of highlights but rather will add something new to the plot and finish as a whole. More details will be revealed by the network as the release date nears.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love, but over time, things changed and they became distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

The script is written by Park Ji Eun, who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more, have directed the series.

