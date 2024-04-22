Kim Soo Hyun’s Queen of Tears, Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner top buzzworthy drama list and actor rankings

Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner clinched the top spots in this week's rankings of the most talked-about dramas and actors on tvN. The rankings, provided by Good Data Corporation, are compiled based on extensive data gathered from various sources such as news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media interactions. These insights cover dramas that are either currently on air or slated for upcoming broadcast.

Most buzzworthy dramas and its leading cast of the week

Queen of Tears continues its reign for the sixth consecutive week as the most buzzworthy drama, maintaining its stronghold at the top of the rankings. Notably, the cast of Queen of Tears further solidified their presence by taking five of this week's top 10 spots for buzzworthy drama cast members.

Leading the team is Kim Soo Hyun at No. 1, followed closely by Kim Ji Won at No. 2. Additionally, Park Sung Hoon secured the fifth spot, with Kwak Dong Yeon and Kim Kap Soo claiming the eighth and ninth positions respectively.

In its second week on air, Lovely Runner surged to the second position on the drama rankings, demonstrating its growing popularity. Additionally, the stars of the show, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, ascended to the third and fourth spots respectively on the list of buzzworthy drama cast members.

Meanwhile, MBC's Wonderful World claimed the third spot on this week's drama rankings. Leading the cast, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Kim Nam Joo secured the sixth and seventh positions respectively on the list of buzzworthy actors.

SBS' The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection maintained its position at No. 4 on the drama rankings, showcasing its consistent appeal to audiences. Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's Beauty and Mr. Romantic and Nothing Uncovered made significant strides, climbing to the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Adding to the mix, MBN's latest romantic comedy, Missing Crown Prince, made a promising debut at No. 8 on this week's drama list, indicating a strong start for the new series.

Top 10 buzzworthy dramas of the week

tvN’s Queen of Tears tvN’s Lovely Runner MBC’s Wonderful World SBS’ The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic KBS2’s Nothing Uncovered MBC’s Chief Detective 1958 MBN’s Missing Crown Prince MBC’s Third Marriage JTBC’s Hide

Top 10 most buzzworthy actors of the week

While the drama list focuses solely on series airing on broadcast television, the new integrated actor list now encompasses cast members from OTT (Over-The-Top) platforms as well. This week, Blood Free lead, Han Hyo Joo, secured the tenth spot on the actor list.

Kim Soo Hyun of Queen of Tears Kim Ji Won of Queen of Tears Byeon Woo Seok of Lovely Runner Kim Hye Yoon of Lovely Runner Park Sung Hoon of Queen of Tears Cha Eun Woo of Wonderful World Kim Nam Joo of Wonderful World Kwak Dong Yeon of Queen of Tears Kim Kap Soo of Queen of Tears Han Hyo Joo of Blood Free

