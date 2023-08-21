Why did Rain receive black ocean treatment at KCON LA 2023? K-pop fans unite for Ciipher

KCON LA held the first show of its three-day music festival on Friday, August 18th. The event included mini-concerts featuring K-pop groups, soloists, and units, followed by a meet-and-greet event. The program showcased a variety of K-pop groups and soloists, such as CRAVITY, IVE, ATEEZ, EVERGLOW, ITZY, and many more. However, one of the names included in the lineup was Rain, whose presence was not well-received by fans due to the recent controversy between him and his label's first group, Ciipher.

Rain got the Black ocean at KCON LA 2O23

Black oceans are a form of protest commonly employed by the fans of K-Pop. Numerous K-pop soloists and groups have faced this type of protest in the past. One of the most recent instances of a black ocean occurred at the 2023 KCON LA festival during Rain's performance. Rain, who serves as the CEO of RAIN Company, played a pivotal role in the debut of Ciipher, the label's first group. In earlier times, Ciipher's fan base criticized the label for inadequately managing the group. Tensions escalated when Rain announced his participation in KCON, provoking anger and frustration among CIIPHER fans. These fans pointed out Rain's perceived failure to promote the group as a whole despite debuting them under his label.

Despite being a prominent figure in the K-Pop industry, the 41-year-old singer faced a cold reception at the recently concluded K-Pop convention in Los Angeles. Videos circulating online captured instances of the audience either booing Rain or maintaining silence during his on-stage performance. Some fans noted that when Rain appeared on stage, the entire crowd fell silent, with many attendees not even focusing on his performances.

The main cause behind the black ocean was not solely Rain's performance quality, but rather the fans' dissatisfaction with his alleged mistreatment of the now inactive group Ciipher, under Rain Company. Instead of affording Ciipher the opportunity to perform at KCON, Rain chose to perform himself, a decision that left fans both surprised and angered. Numerous fans even brought banners to the event as a display of their support for Ciipher and their plea for justice on behalf of the group.

More about the K-pop group Ciipher

Ciipher was a seven-member boy group that debuted on March 15, 2021, with their first mini-album titled I Like You, released on March 16, 2021. Before joining the group, many of its members auditioned on popular television programs or trained at other major labels. Members Tan, Tag, Dohwan, and Won, who were part of the original lineup, left the group on August 9, 2023. Since then, they have pursued individual endeavors and taken part in survival shows to join other groups. Fans are hopeful to see them in their upcoming projects.

Currently, Ciipher consists of three members: Hwi, Hyunbin, and Keita. The group has been inactive for a significant period, and many point the blame at Rain for neglecting proper promotion and activities for the group.

Numerous fans believe that KCON could have provided an excellent opportunity for Ciipher to attract more potential fans, and they express frustration with their label's lack of promotional efforts. The remaining three Ciipher members are awaiting individual opportunities or possibly the formation of a new team. However, the situation remains uncertain for now. The inadequate management of all the groups associated with Rain has cast a negative light on him. Fan are hoping to see Ciipher resume activities soon.

