Red Swan’s Rain to host SNL Korea Season 6 episode 7 on October 12 following Joo Won

Rain is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live Korea Season 6. As per the latest updates, he appears as the host for upcoming episode 6, which is set to air on October 12. The previous episode was hosted by actor Joo Won. Excitement runs high as the star is set to return as a host after a while.

On October 2, it was announced that Rain will host episode 7 of SNL Korean Season 6, a popular comedy and skit program. The episode is set to air on October 12. Looking forward to his upcoming appearance, the singer-actor said, “I will do my best to make you happy."

Rain, known for his unparalleled stage presence, maintained his top position since his debut. As he returns to hosting with SNL Korea, anticipation runs high to witness his synergy with the other cast members.

SNL Korea is a popular comedy show that airs every Saturday at 8 PM on Coupang Play. Many renowned Korean celebrities have appeared on this show as hosts and guests, helping it become one of the most-watched entertainment programs in South Korea.

Jung Ji Hoon, better known by his stage name Rain, was recruited as a trainee by JYP Entertainment in 2000. He often worked as a backup dancer during the early working of his training period.

Advertisement

At the age of 16, he made his K-pop debut with the boy band Fanclub, which failed to drive good commercial results, leading to its disbandment. On May 13, 2002, he debuted as a soloist with his first album Bad Guy. Around this time, he took on the name Rain and was introduced to the media by it.

Following his successful debut, he continued to strengthen his discography, becoming a household name in East and Southeast Asia by 2004. Amid his surging musical career, Rain also ventured into acting, debuting with the KBS drama Sang Doo! Let’s Go To School (2003).

With the drama’s success, he was able to set a strong foothold as an actor, continuing his journey with popular works like Full House, Ninja Assasin, Under the Queen’s Umbrella, Ghost Doctor, and more.

ALSO READ: ‘Our winters were so warm’: Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung mourns The Glory actress Park Ji Ah’s unfortunate demise