‘Our winters were so warm’: Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung mourns The Glory actress Park Ji Ah’s unfortunate demise

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung has bid her farewell to theater co-star Park Ji Ah, who was met with sudden demise at the age of 52. Taking to her Instagram, the SNSD member penned a heartfelt message dedicating the late actress.

On October 2, Sooyoung posted a black and white photo of the late Park Ji Ah, whose untimely death has shocked the Korean film and TV industry. She also shared a few more snaps from their time together as well as a behind-the-scene clip from their play rehearsal.

Mourning her passing, the Girls’ Generation member penned, “Our winter was so warm and happy… Thank you, Nora!, referencing the late actress’ character in the stage play Wife. Sooyoung made her theatrical debut with this popular play and got to work closely with the veteran actress. Reminiscing on their old times with fondness, she bid her final goodbye to her late colleague.

Check her post here:

Park Ji Ah, who gained significant popularity for her role in The Glory, tragically passed away on September 30. She was suffering from cerebral infarction and after losing the battle, she met her untimely demise at the age of 52. The time of her passing was confirmed as 2:50 am KST on that day.

The mortuary was set up in Room 2 of Asan Medical Center, Seoul, and her coffin was sealed at 10 am KST on October 2. The same day, her funeral was also held.

The late Park Ji Ah played the role of Song Hye Kyo’s estranged mother in The Glory. Following her sudden demise, the actress along with other cast members from the drama including Park Sung Hoon, Jung Sung-il, Kim Hieora, and Kim Gun-woo attended the funeral on October 2, expressing their condolences.

After graduating from the Seoul Institute of the Arts with an associate's degree in theatre, Park Ji Ah made her debut with the film The Coast Guard. Prior to her official debut, she made many cameo appearances in films like Oh! Lala Sisters and Bus Stop.

In addition, her incredible acting skills can be seen in dramas like Judge vs Judge, Bloody Heart, Cleaning Up, and more. Park Ji Ah was last seen in Hijacking 1971, a disaster film that was released in June 2024.

