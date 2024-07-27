Rain and Kim Ha Neul’s Red Swan faces backlash for filming on hazardous and restricted breakwater

Red Swan is an ongoing K-drama series starring Rain and Kim Ha Neul in the lead roles. The show is getting well-received by fans because of its unique and engaging storyline. However, the show's production team is under scrutiny for filming a scene that could potentially lead to a hazard.

Red Swan faces criticism for safety issues

In episode 7 of Red Swan, released on July 25, 2024, a female bodyguard from the Hwainga Group climbs up on a breakwater (tetrapod) and takes pictures of Kim Ha Neul and Rain or Jung Ji Hoon from various angles. She infiltrated the area to capture their affair. After taking the photos, she runs quickly on the breakwater to avoid being caught and hides.

A tetrapod is a concrete structure designed to absorb wave energy and reduce waves. It consists of four horn-shaped legs, with the most common ones having a diameter of 4-5 meters. They are typically stacked in 1-4 layers, making the gaps between them as deep as the height of a 2-3 story apartment building. Falling and hitting the structure with an arm or leg can cause fractures, and hitting the head can be fatal.

According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, there have been 462 accidents nationwide over the past six years, resulting in 65 deaths. For this reason, the Harbor Act imposes fines of up to 1 million KRW for civilians entering some large ports and accident-prone areas.

Despite the high risk of accidents, the production team of Red Swan continued filming without recognizing the danger. The incident caused much discussion among fans online and the production team faced backlash for disregarding the cast member’s safety. However, the team has yet to respond on the matter.

Red Swan plot and cast

The plot of the show follows Oh Wan Soo, a former top golf player who marries the heir to the Hwain Group as she aspires to live an upper-class lifestyle. Now, as the chairperson of a prestigious foundation, Wan Soo has gained worldwide fame through her charitable endeavors.

Her life takes an intriguing turn with the introduction of her new bodyguard, Seo Do Yoon. However, Wan Soo uncovers a hidden secret within the Hwain Family through her interactions with Do Yoon, leading to unexpected challenges and revelations.

Apart from Rain and Kim Ha Neul, the cast of the show includes Jung Gyu Woon, Seo Yi Sook, Yoon Je Moon, Ki Eun Se, and more.