Rookie group XEED announces termination of activities from April after 2 years of debut; agency CONFIRMS

Nature Space Entertainment announces the disbandment of XEED, scheduled for April 8, ending their journey that began with their debut on December 1, 2022. Despite the group's hard work and fan support, the decision comes after extensive discussions among the members.

XEED confirms disbandment in April

K-pop group XEED is set to conclude their journey on April 8, as announced by their agency, Nature Space Entertainment. Debuting on December 1, 2022, with their mini-album Dream Land, XEED gained a dedicated fanbase during their time in the spotlight. However, after careful deliberation among the members and management, it was decided to bring their activities to a close.

In an official statement, Nature Space expressed gratitude to the devoted fans who have supported XEED since their debut. They also extended appreciation to the members for their hard work and dedication throughout their tenure. Despite the disbandment, the agency encouraged fans to continue supporting the members in their future endeavors.

XEED's farewell marks the end of an era for the group, but fans remain hopeful for the individual paths that each member will embark upon. As they bid farewell to XEED, fans express their love and support for the members as they transition into new chapters of their lives.

More details about XEED

XEED, a South Korean boy group under Nature Space Entertainment, made their debut on December 1, 2022, with their album "Dreamland." Initially comprising four members, the group underwent changes in their lineup, with the departure of Roni announced on January 17, 2023. However, XEED soon expanded to five members with the addition of UO on July 26, 2023, ahead of their comeback.

Currently active, XEED consists of Doha as the leader and main vocalist, Shun as a vocalist and rapper, Bao as the main rapper and visual, Jaemin as the main dancer, vocalist, rapper, and maknae, and UO as a vocalist and maknae. With their diverse talents and dynamic performances, XEED has garnered a loyal fanbase known as GREENY.

Despite facing changes in their lineup, XEED continued to captivate audiences with their music and performances until the recently announced disbandment in April 2024.

