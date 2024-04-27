Bollywood Newswrap, April 27: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's haldi decor glimpses; Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's pic from London goes VIRAL

On the twenty-seventh day of April 2024, the Bollywood industry experienced several significant events. An insider video revealed the exquisite and personalized decor for Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's Haldi function following their recent wedding.

Furthermore, a photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enjoying a holiday in London gained widespread attention on social media. These highlights were among the five standout news stories that made waves in the world of Hindi cinema on April 27, 2024.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 27, 2024

1. Inside video gives glimpse into Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe’s Haldi decoration

Today, April 27, the planners behind Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s wedding took to Instagram and shared a video giving a sneak peek into the decoration of the venue that was set up for the Haldi celebration. Take a look:

2. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's viral photo

Today, an unseen picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surfaced on Twitter, delighting their fans. In the photo, the couple exudes joy as they pose with a fan.

Check it out:

3. Ranveer Singh to star in Prasanth Varma's next?

Hindustan Times reports that a source from Prasanth Varma's team has mentioned Ranveer Singh's keen interest in collaborating with the director for a project set in his cinematic universe.

The statement read, "Yes, Prasanth approached Ranveer about a film in his cinematic world. It will be his immediate following project after HanuMan. Ranveer is interested, and it is almost agreed upon, but nothing has been finalized yet. Once the details are finalized, an official announcement will be made. Mythri Movie Makers will back it."

4. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha debuts online

Sidharth Malhotra's action flick Yodha has finally made its online debut. It premiered online on April 27, 2024, and is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. However, there's a catch: viewers won't be able to watch it for free for now. To enjoy the movie, you'll need to rent it for Rs 349.

5. Priyanka Chopra on darkest phase in Hollywood

During a recent podcast on Cavanaugh James' Read The Room, Priyanka shared insights into her early experiences in Hollywood.

Reflecting on her initial time in the West, she described it as the darkest phase of her life, stating, "It was the industry that I didn't know, the people I didn't know, I didn't have friends who would call at 2 in the morning. That's very important. I was very lonely, and it was very scary. I was in New York City, which, anyway, is a daunting city. It was a dark period of my life."

