Heeramandi actor Fardeen Khan is grateful to 'incredible fans' as he gears up for 'new beginnings' after 14 years

After more than a decade of being away from the big screen, actor Fardeen Khan returns to acting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

As he attends a red carpet event promoting his upcoming TV series, the actor expresses gratitude in a heartfelt emotional post. Read on!

Fardeen Khan talks about returning to the red carpet after 14 years

Sanjay Leela Bhansali lovers are counting the days until they can finally witness what magic the maestro has created for them in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. While the TV series features a stellar cast, we will also see Fardeen Khan making a comeback to the silver screen with the OTT show.

Earlier, he was seen at the special premiere of the Netflix series and is also promoting the show at several events. As he returns to the madness again, the actor took to social media to express how grateful he is to walk the red carpet again after 14 years.

Sharing a couple of images of himself looking dapper in a black suit, the actor penned, "14 years on, getting ready to walk the red carpet again. Feeling a mix of nerves and nostalgia, but mostly, I'm just grateful. To my incredible fans who've waited, this moment was ours. Without your love and support I wouldn't be here. So, here's to new beginnings and cherished memories! Sending you all my love." (sic)

Fardeen Khan recalls giving the look test and not auditioning for Heeramandi

The actor was in conversation with News 18 Showsha wherein he shared that he didn’t have to undergo any audition process as Sanjay Leela Bhansali was impressed with him from their first meeting. Talking about the look test he gave for his character Wali Mohammad, the Dulha Mil Gaya actor said, “20 minutes into the meeting, Mr Bhansali came along to take a look at me. We had met previously too. And when he was convinced, he agreed to do a look test. I couldn’t believe my luck. I was just so grateful for the opportunity.”

Soon after the images reached the talented filmmaker, he called Khan to give him the good news. “He said, ‘Congratulations, you’re Wali Mohammad!’ It was exciting and nerve-wrecking as I hadn’t been on a set since a long time,” the actor divulged.

The period drama also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and others and will be released on OTT on May 1, 2024.

