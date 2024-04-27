The Great Indian Kapil Show made history by inviting Mr. Perfectionist of the Bollywood industry, Aamir Khan, to his show. Though the actor never attended any reality shows or award functions in his entire career, he graced the stage of the show in the latest episode because he mentioned that this show had been of great help to him during the tough years of his life.

In the show's latest installment, Aamir opened up about the challenges he faced during the shoot of the nude scene in the movie PK and how he overcame his fear.

Aamir Khan opens up about challenges during nude scene shoot

When Kapil Sharma asked him if he ever felt afraid of that radio getting imbalanced during the shoot of the nude scene for the movie PK, the actor burst into laughter. Further responding to that, he narrated the story behind this idea, giving credit to the scriptwriters for writing the scene, which left Aamir in a confused state about how this scene would be practically shot. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

When Khan asked Rajkumar Hirani if he was planning to strip him for that scene, responding to it, the director promised him that he would prepare a kind of shorts for him, but it could only hide the front part but not the back. For a better explanation, Rajkumar gave the example of the abdominal guard used while playing cricket.

Advertisement

The shoot took place in the middle of the desert, in the presence of only a few people. The director also strictly restricted the use of mobile phones during the shoot. Explaining the shoot of that scene further, he mentioned that until he started walking, everything was fine, but when he started running, it got really weird.

In the scene, he had to run in excitement, but whenever he tried to run, the abdominal cap fell from its respective place because it was fixed with the tape. After giving two or three attempts, he asked Hirani to chuck out the scene.

Later, to give his best shot without the radio, he chucked the abdominal cap aside and ran. He highlighted that he was embarrassed while shooting that scene until he realized that he wanted to give his best shot.

This story narrates the actor’s dedication to his work and his craving to give the perfect shot, which further proves that he is the Mr. Perfectionist in a true sense.

More about the Kapil Sharma Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show now broadcasts in 192 countries in different languages every Saturday at 8 p.m. only on Netflix. The cast includes Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, and Sunil Grover.

This is the eleventh season of Kapil's venture, marking an end to Sharma and Grover’s feud.

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Aamir Khan reveals Reena Dutta bit his hand during Junaid's birth; shares labor pain story