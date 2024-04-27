Mandy Moore, Sterling K Brown and Chris Sullivan Launch This is Us Rewatch Podcast

The This is Us cast is set to launch a rewatch podcast, diving right back into the lives of the Pearsons. In an Instagram post shared by Emmy Winner Sterling K. Brown, it was revealed that the TV series co-stars Mandy Moore and Chris Sullivan will join Brown for the That Was Us podcast.

A rewatch podcast in making:

One of the most recent series to get its own rewatch podcast, the trio will sit together to revisit the episodes of the drama series. They will bring along guests and other cast members as well.

“Sibling rivalry, body issues, marriage, divorce, adoption, love, blending families, terminal illness, death, miscarriage, racism, and substance abuse are right here in our backyard, just as they were for the Pearsons,” mentioned the caption of the promo video for the podcast. The show was often praised for incorporating difficult topics into its conversation while being a heartwarming experience for the viewers.

What is This is Us about?

This is Us, which ran from 2016 to 2022 on NBC, chronicles the Pearsons over the years. Kevin, Kate, and Randall, three triplets, take center stage as the story revolves around their lives as grown-ups while they also struggle with love, work, and family. The narrative does a back-and-forth in time, as it also features their parents, Jack and Rebecca, who struggle with their own issues while trying to raise three children. Randall, who has been adopted by the couple (the siblings share the same birth, hence triplets) searches for his identity and wants belongingness, Kate faces issues with her self-esteem while Kevin struggles to find acceptance in the film industry.

“It all started during a simple coffee meet-up with Sterling. We realized there was so much more to explore and share. ‘Let the journey continue,’ we thought, and here we are,” said Sullivan on how the idea of a rewatch podcast was brought about.

For Brown, it was a quick yes, while Moore also agreed to the motion. There’s much to connect over and lots of healing to be done," she said.

