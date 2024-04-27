‘We Are In A Good Place’: Did Anne Hathaway Drop Hints At Third Instalment Of Princess Diaries?

Anne Hathaway drops clues about the third installment of her film, The Princess Diaries, being in the works. While in conversation with V Magazine, the actress did not reveal many details about the upcoming movie but said, “We’re in a good place.”

Hathaway portrayed Mia Thermopolis in the original film, which was released in 2001. The film was reprised in 2004 under the title The Princess Diaries 2.

What did The Princess Diaries' cast say about the film's potential return?

Speaking of the movie being worked on for its return to the big screens for the third time, the cast members had different things to say on different occasions. While the Devil Wears Prada actress alleged that there might be a possibility, Julie Andrew, who played the character of Grandmother in the first film, said, “It’s quite a long time now since the two Diaries were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone."

She added, "I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ’til it’s dead.”

Adding to her statements, Andrews recalled the news about a new Princess movie being made, but she wasn't sure then. "There was a dialogue about it; nothing had been realized. And I think I may be wrong, but I think it's been shelved now. I can't be sure."

The actress, however, confessed that if the third installment is under way, she would be happy to be part of the franchise. Ever since the first Princess Diaries hit the theaters, the movie has gained popularity among the audience, especially the tweens. Hence, the film's fans are excited about Hathaway returning as Mia Thermopolis.

What was The Princess Diaries about?

The 2001 film follows the story of a young girl, Mia, who one day discovers that she is a princess of a European country. However, her looks and personality don’t suit her princess title, so she decides to get groomed to take over the throne. The movie was directed by Gary Marshall and distributed by Walt Disney Productions.

The film marked Anne Hathaway’s debut on the big screen after she acted in a short-lived TV series, Get Real. The movie opened doors for the Interstellar star to make the stage hers, which she did over the years by acting in films like One Day, Love and Other Drugs, The Intern, and Ocean’s 8, among others.

Anne Hathaway is set to star in The Idea of You alongside Nicholas Galitzine. The film will be released on Prime Video on May 2.

