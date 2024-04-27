Celine Dion Reveals Her Crystal-Studded Tiara Caused Huge Forehead Injury On Wedding Day

Singer Celine Dion recalled the times when she had to go to the hospital the very next day of her wedding. Dion, who is most noted for singing My Heart Will Go On, revealed in a Vogue video that her wedding tiara, studded with nearly 2,000 Swarovski crystals, caused a bump on her forehead after the ceremony.

What happened at Celine Dion's Wedding Ceremony?

The intricate headpiece reportedly weighed around 7 pounds and was sewn into her head with a flared-out veil. Dion appeared in Vogue’s My Life in Looks series, detailing the viewers about the most iconic looks throughout her career, one of them being her wedding day ensemble. She went on to explain in the video that she had practiced her walking down the aisle a day before with the headpiece in the ballroom with a wooden floor. But it hit her the next day at the Cathedral when the floor was carpeted, which affected the way the tiara felt on her head.

"I start to walk and I go like, 'Am I gonna make it? Am I going to make it to my future husband?' But like I said, I'm going to run to you. I did," Dion hilariously recalled.

The evening went great and people were “happy,” but the singer discovered at the end of the day that she had sustained an injury on her forehead since “the pressure was too much.” It was not until the following morning that the cut had swollen badly. "The next day, I wake up, I look at myself in the mirror. I have a [bump] the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead," Dion reminisced.

“It's too late now. We're married," Dion jokingly told her husband, music producer René Angélil. She had to be on antibiotics for nearly 3 weeks.

Celine Dion and René Angélil's relationship:

René Angélil, who was a music producer, discovered Celine Dion after listening to a demo tape of a song that she had written with her mother. The two then embarked on a professional relationship, and Angélil became her manager soon after. They got involved romantically in the late 80s and made their relationship official when Dion turned 19.

The two had been married for nearly 22 years and shared three children: René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy. Angélil passed away in 2016 after his prolonged battle with cancer.

