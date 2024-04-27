Bella Ramsey, Ruby Stokes And Louis Partridge Will Soon Appear In George Jaques' Film

A new coming-of-age comedy film is in the works involving a stellar star cast of Bella Ramsey, Ruby Stokes and Louis Partridge. The film titled, Sunny Dancer, will be directed by a notable emerging British filmmaker, George Jaques. The film’s global pre-sales is being handled by Embankment Films which claims to bring the “best of new British talent.”

But what is Jaques’s new comedy film, Sunny Dancer, about? Let’s delve into the storyline of this new coming-of-age comedy film as the film’s director expressed his deep interest in this new project.

What is the storyline of George Jaques’ Sunny Dancer?

George Jaques’s new comedy film revolves around teenagers diagnosed with cancer who are brought together through a summer camp, as retrieved via Variety . Sunny Dance will follow the story of Ivy, to be played by Bella Ramsey, a teen struggling with cancer. Ivy is pushed to join Children Run Free Camp by her parents.

Children Run Free Camp is a summer camp catering to young adults who are battling cancer. The camp aims to provide a nourishing environment for kids to mingle with other kids struggling with cancer, as their slogan reads, "Where kids come to kid."

However, all this makes Ivy even more apprehensive about this summer camp, and her fear is even worsened when she stumbles upon the camp’s promotional video on the internet which is filled with cliche messages and sunsets. So now alongside her battle with cancer, Ivy has one more thing to worry about which is this unwanted camp, which she calls a “chemo camp.”

However, despite her negative preconceived notions, Ivy goes through an enriching camp experience where she discovers new feelings for her new friends. The movie as reported plans to take an altogether new approach to teenage cancer stories.

George Jaques shared his excitement for his new film, Sunny Dancer

George Jacques is himself a reckoning force in the industry who is popularly known as a “quadruple threat” thanks to his impressive skills as a writer, producer, director and actor. He first rose to prominence, by directing his first play, Dilate as a teenager. Talking about his new project, Jaques shared that he is genuinely excited for Sunny Dancer as the theme of the film is very central to him.

He shared, “I’m beyond excited to tell this story which focuses on a subject matter very close to my heart.” Further, Jaques expressed his enthusiasm to collaborate with such an amazing star cast involving Bella, Louis and Ruby. “I can’t imagine anybody better to bring it to life than the amazing cast of Bella, Louis and Ruby — I am truly thrilled they are a part of it,” he added.

Sunny Dancer will be produced by Ken Petrie under his banner 27 Ten along with Jaques’s Athenaeum Productions. With such an amazing director and a fabulous star cast, Sunny Dancer is bound to deliver a much-needed coming-of-age comedy film to the audience.

