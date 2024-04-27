The article contains spoilers for Viral Hit episode 3

The new anime Viral Hit, based on Taejun Park’s manhwa of the same name, is gaining momentum. The most recent episode of the show was only its third one, which came out on April 25, 2024, Thursday.

The episode began with the expected setup where the protagonist, Hobin, continued to broadcast his adventures on his Newtube account to gain popularity and money for his mother’s treatment. This time, he went to get his phone back from the couple who stole it from him. However, that was only at the beginning of the episode, as the rest of it focused on Hobin’s day out with Bomi.

The premise for Hobin and Bomi’s date

The episode begins with Hobin trying to get back his phone, which has Bomi’s contact information. Snapper is able to track down the couple who stole it to a nearby karaoke. The two of them go there to get the phone back, which leads to the large man who stole his phone starting a fight with Hobin.

Having only watched the video titled How To Get Hit Without Getting Hurt! By Samdak, Hobin does not do much else but dodge the attacks and have them land on parts of his head that will cause the least damage. The fight is also streamed to his Newtbube channel. In the end, the other man's hands become swollen and nearly broken. Hobin then takes his phone and leaves the man crying on the floor.

Due to the immense popularity of his Newtube channel, Hobin gets a hefty paycheck from the streaming site. Snapper tells him to buy an expensive tracksuit, as according to him, it is a basic necessity. Hobin, who has been poor all his life, is apprehensive about spending so much money at once, but buys the tracksuit anyway. Although he thinks he might look stupid, he feels a lot better when he sees that Bomi turned up on their date wearing the same tracksuit.

What happened on Hobin’s date with Bomi?

On the date, we see Hobin feeling anxious and awkward sitting in a park filled with couples while waiting for Bomi. He also meets a fellow Newtuber, but then Bomi shows up and says that she is there to meet Hobin. In flashback, we see how Hobin felt about being at the bottom of the barrel at his high school. Then the two of them begin their date in a nice cafe.

However, things do not go as planned, as Hobin is not very good at talking to girls. He starts to fantasize about a life with Bomi and having kids, but fails to properly have a conversation with her. However, when Bomi tries to leave, saying that he is much different than how he is online, he tells her about his insecurities.

Bomi stays with Hobin but tells him that she also has to meet a friend, who turns out to be none other than Munseomg Kim, the MMA fighter who appeared in episode 2. The episode ends on a cliffhanger about what he will answer to Bomi, who asked if he and Hobin were good friends after the latter lied to her about it. In the upcoming episodes, we will also see Hobin’s relationship with Bomi progress as he slowly becomes more and more famous on YouTube. The fourth episode of the Viral Hit anime will come out on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators. Keep your eyes on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related updates.

