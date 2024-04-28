Gypsy Rose Blanchard lost a significant amount of money from her TikTok account. Several thousand dollars ended up in her estranged husband's possession after she deleted her account.

Insiders with firsthand information informed TMZ that Gypsy, who had over 9 million TikTok followers, made around $6,000 from the creator fund for her videos. She had linked her TikTok account to PayPal a couple of months ago.

Since Gypsy didn't have a PayPal account, she connected it to her then-husband Ryan Anderson's account and didn't give much thought to the money afterward.

Gypsy shocked: TikTok funds sent to ex's PayPal

Social media became too stressful for Gypsy, and after discussing it with her parole officer, she deleted her TikTok account. She believed she would lose the money by deleting her account. However, when she returned to the platform this week, she discovered TikTok had transferred the funds to Ryan's PayPal account.

Ryan has yet to mention receiving the $6k, and GRB still needs to request it. Instead, she's seeking advice from her divorce lawyer on how to get it back. This comes after Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan due to recent arguments about her spending time with family and him filling the fridge with leftovers. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Gypsy Blanchard's: From a prison marriage to getting divorced

Blanchard, 32, married Ryan Scott Anderson, a Louisiana teacher, in a 2022 prison wedding. It marked a positive change in her troubled life, previously dominated by her controlling mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Dee Dee was killed by Blanchard's then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, in 2015. As details emerged following Dee Dee's murder, the truth about their unhealthy relationship surfaced.

For years, Dee Dee Blanchard fabricated multiple illnesses and disorders for her daughter Gypsy Rose, such as leukemia, asthma, and muscular dystrophy. This deceit allowed Dee Dee to maintain control over Gypsy, subjecting her to unnecessary treatments and medications. They received substantial charity and donations from various organizations during this time.

As the legal process progressed and the truth emerged, Gypsy Rose agreed to a plea deal and was given a 10-year prison sentence. It was argued that she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, where a guardian fabricates or induces illness in a dependent for sympathy. She also convinced Godejohn to kill her mother. In 2019, Godejohn was convicted of first-degree murder and is now serving life in prison.

Blanchard's story was featured in a popular HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest, and a Hulu series, The Act. This brought her sympathy from the public, viewing her more as a victim. In prison, she expressed feeling freer than when she was living with her late mother, as she told ABC’s 20/20.

Earlier this month, Blanchard posted a video on TikTok before removing her social media accounts. In the video, she apologized for not taking responsibility for her actions during the first month after leaving prison and for her interviews. She acknowledged her mistakes, took accountability, and admitted to doing something wrong.

Blanchard deleted her social media accounts based on advice from her parole officer, to avoid getting into trouble and potentially returning to jail.

ALSO READ: Gypsy Rose Blanchard prepares for cosmetic surgery; here’s what you need to know