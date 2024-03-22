'Plans for BLACKPINK's group activities are underway': YG Ent hints at quartet's return

YG Entertainment teases BLACKPINK fans with hints of the group's return in 2024. Amidst news of individual pursuits by members, YG suggests exciting plans for group activities, fueling anticipation for what's to come from the powerhouse quartet.

YG Entertainment hints BLACKPINK’s return

YG Entertainment, the agency behind BLACKPINK, has dropped hints at the group's return in 2024. Following reports of significant investments in exclusive contracts and the members; Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé’s ongoing individual pursuits, YG Entertainment disclosed that BLACKPINK's group activities are part of their future plans. Despite members pursuing personal ventures with their own agencies, YG is gearing up for extensive group endeavors.

With ongoing growth for TREASURE and BABY MONSTER, YG Entertainment promises a diverse entertainment landscape. Fans eagerly anticipate BLACKPINK's return, as the agency hints at exciting prospects for the beloved K-pop group.

More details about BLACKPINK member’s recent activities

In late 2023, YG Entertainment solidified exclusive group contracts for all BLACKPINK members, signaling a continued commitment to the group's collective endeavors. However, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa have since embarked on individual paths, establishing their own labels: BLISOO, ODD ATELIER, and LLOUD, respectively. Each venture promises to explore diverse artistic realms, reflecting the founders' distinct visions and passions.

While, Jisoo is gearing up to return on screen as with Influenza alongside Park Jung Min and Kim Joon Han, she showcases her versatility as an actress. Additionally, she has also confirmed a role in the film adaptation of Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint opposite Lee Min Ho further solidifying her presence in the entertainment industry.

Jennie recently unveiled a striking solo project Slow Motion, featuring Matt Champion, under ODD ATELIER. The release garnered widespread acclaim, showcasing her versatility and artistic flair.

Meanwhile, Lisa is poised to make her Hollywood acting debut in White Lotus Season 3, fueling anticipation among fans eager to witness her talent on a global stage.

As anticipation mounts for Rosé's solo comeback, fans eagerly await the evolution of BLACKPINK's journey as each member ventures into new and exciting territories, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment landscape.

