Date A Live V Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

The third episode of Date Live V focused on the battle between Ratatoskr, Shido, the spirits, and Kurumi vs. the DEM forces. The battle took several turns, and we saw Shido and Kurumi fight against all the Nibelcoles.

However, the most interesting part of the episode was the ending, when we saw the Spirit of Origin emerge from Kurumi’s body. The next episode, which will be the fourth episode of the season, is set to delve deeper into the lore of the Spirit of Origin as the battle continues on.

Date A Live V episode 4 release date, streaming details, and more

The 4th episode of Date A Live V will be released on May 1st, 2024, Wednesday, at 11:30 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other regions at different times. In Japan, the episode will air first on AT-X, Tokyo-MS, Mr./Ms. TV, BS11, and KBS Kyoto. It will also stream on multiple Japanese streaming platforms, such as U-NEXT, DMM-TV, and D-Anime Store.

International viewers can stream the episode on Hulu or Amazon Prime Videos. People living in the South and Southeast Asian regions will be able to watch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Date A Live V episode 4 will probably focus on the resurrection of the strongest spirit, Mio Takamiya, aka the Spirit of Origin. As she emerged in the last episode, this episode will probably uncover her relationship with Shido and Mana Takamiya. The resurrection will also have an impact on the battle and change its course. We can also expect to see the episode reveal details about Shido’s past that might change his relationship with Kurumi.

Date A Live V episode 3 recap

The third episode of Date A Live V focused on the battle between DEM and the allied forces of Ratatoskr, Shido, the Spirits, and Kurumi. The spirits entered the battle just as Shido went to face off against Nibelcole and Origami fought Anastasia. The AST is used as a decoy by the DEM but their attacks are redirected by Hoshimiya.

The AST then joins the spirits in the battle after switching sides. Origami explains to Anastasia how DEM has been manipulative towards her, but she is unmoved. The spirits then use Michael against her after Origami and the AST confront her. Ellen then targets Mana and Origami, which forces Elliott to fight against her.

Shido, Mana, Kaguya, and Yuzuru are confronted by the Nibelcoles, and Shido eliminates them one by one by kissing them. When he comes across Kurumi, they join forces to defeat all the remaining Nibelcoles. Kurumi tells Shido why she wants to obtain his spirit powers, but then Shido tells her his own plans for changing the past for a better future.

During an attack by Nibelcole, Kurumi’s clone sacrifices herself to save the original body. She urges Kurumi to be true to herself before she fades away, which prompts Kurumi to ask Shido out on a date if they are victorious against the DEM. However, the episode ends on a cliffhanger as we see the Spirit of Origin, aka Mio Takamia, emerge from Kurumi’s body.

The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators. The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release of canonical content. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more anime and manga-related content.



