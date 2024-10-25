Running Man fame Song Ji Hyo in talks for acting comeback with occult horror film Savior; Report

Song Ji Hyo, who has established a strong foothold as a Korean actress, is now getting ready for her big-screen comeback. The Running Man star hasn’t starred in a project in 3 years. If she confirms her appearance in the upcoming horror film Savior, it will become her first work since The Witch’s Dinner.

On October 25, a Korean media outlet reported that SOng JI Hyo was cast as the lead role in the upcoming film Savior. It is an occult horror that depicts the story of a desperate family who needs a miracle. Their lives take a turn when they meet an old man who grants those miracles and becomes their savior.

The work is being helmed by director Shin Joon, known for Yongsoon. Now expectation runs high for Song Ji Hye’s return to the big screen with Savior. Her last film was Intruder, which was released in 2020.

On the other hand, overall, this will mark her acting comeback in 3 years since she starred in The Witch’s Dinner with Nam Ji Hyun.

Having started her career as a model, Song Ji Hyo made her official film debut with Wishing Stars (2003). Shortly after, she bagged a role in the third installment of the horror film series Whispering Corridors after competing with 3000 others in an audition.

For her spellbound performance in this film, she received a Blue Dragon Film Awards nomination.

Song Ji Hyo rose to become a household name after starring in Princess Hours, which was also her television debut.

In the following years, she continued to strengthen her portfolio with K-dramas like Goong (2006), Jumong (2006), Crime Squad (2011), Emergency Couple (2014), Ex-Girlfriend Club (2015), My Wife’s Having an Affair This Week (2016), Was It Love? (2020), The Witch’s Dinner (2021), and more.

Some of her best films are A Frozen Flower (200*0), Ltae Blossom (2011), Unstoppable (2018), and more.

Apart from TV and film, Song Ji Hyo is quite renowned as a variety show star. She has been a regular member of Running Man. She also made appearances in Amazing Saturday, Knowing Bros., PUBG Bootcamp, and Morte.

