Kim Young Dae in talks to join Lee Sun Bin as lead for upcoming drama Let’s Go to the Moon: Report

Kim Young Dae has been having an extremely busy year. He recently starred in No Gain No Love, and Perfect Family, while already having Dear X in the pipeline. As per the latest reports, now he has received yet another offer to lead the upcoming drama Let’s Go to the Moon. If he confirms, he will be seen acting alongside Lee Sun Bin.

On October 25, a Korean media outlet reported that Kim Young Dae would be starring in a Chaebol role in this drama. His agency Outer Universe responded, “It’s a work we have been offered,” withholding whether the actor has already confirmed his appearance in Let’s Go to the Moon.

He will likely take on the role of Ham Ji Woo, also known as Dr. Ham. He is the director of a big data team and also a second-generation Chaebol. He has a warm appearance, and he is very good at his job.

If he confirms the role, viewers will be able to see his chemistry with Lee Sun Bin. She has been offered the role of Jung Dae Hae. When Dr. Ham meets her, he is able to find his lost dreams and hopes.

Directed by Oh Da Young, Let’s Go to the Moon will narrate the story of young people who are struggling to stay afloat due to unstable employment. It will also explore the burdens of increasing household debt among these people, unlike the wealthy class overflowing with everything. The work is being produced by Bon Factory, known for Work Later, Drink Now, and No Gain No Love. The drama is expected to premiere in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kim Young Dae had a very active year with two consecutive works and one confirmed to be in the pipeline. He stunned viewers with his incredible performance as the lead in the tvN rom-com No Gain No Love with Shin Min Ah.

He also garnered significant praise for the Perfect Family role. Now, he is confirmed to lead the upcoming dark romance drama Dear X, based on the webtoon of the same name. He will be seen acting alongside Kim Yoo Jung in this work.

