Running Man fame Song Ji Hyo wins 1 billion KRW lawsuit against former agency; UZUROCKS yet to pay settlement money

Song Ji Hye won a legal battle against her former agency back in December 2023. But according to recent reports, the actress is yet to receive the settlement money which is around 1 billion KRW. Her side now plans to take swift action to collect the money.

On July 1, Korean media outlet My Daily reported that, in December 2023, Song Ji Hyo won approximately 1 billion KRW lawsuit against her former agency UZUROCKS. However, according to the latest reports, she has yet to receive the settlement money even after 7 months. Her side now plans to take on debt collection procedures to recover the money.

Further explaining the backdrop of this situation, My Daily reported that Song Ji Hyo signed with UZUROCKS in October 2022. But when she didn’t receive her advertisement modeling fees, the actress notified the company of contract termination in April 2023.

In the following month, she filed a civil lawsuit against the former agency for the settlement money. In addition, she also filed a criminal complaint against the former UZUROCKS CEO for alleged embezzlement under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.

However, Song Ji Hyo’s former agency didn’t respond to the lawsuit, leading the court to conclude the case without argument and a ruling according to Civil Procedure Laws.

Afterward, the company didn’t file an appeal within the allocated period and the Jumong actress ultimately secured her victory. The court ordered UZUROCKS to pay 984 million KRW in settlement amount along with some delayed interest. However, 7 months later, she is yet to receive the money and all eyes are on how the situation plays out from now on.

Advertisement

Meanwhile. In October 2023, Song Ji Hyo signed an exclusive contract with Nexus E&M.

Song Ji Hyo is a talented Korean actress who made her debut at least 2 decades ago. In her early career, she reigned the K-drama industry with popular works like Jumon, Goong, Gye Baek, and more. In the following years, she starred in more films and K-dramas including Shooting Stars, The Witch’s Diner, Entourage, A Frozen Flower, and more. She joined Running Man as a regular cast member in 2010.

ALSO READ: The Escape of the Seven’s Uhm Ki Joon to star in new variety show Free Talking Before I Die about foreign language learning