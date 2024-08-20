Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min’s Cinderella at 2 AM: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and more

Cinderella at 2 AM is an upcoming K-drama series starring Shin Hyun Been and Moon Sang Min in the lead roles. Directed by Seo Min Jung and written by Oh Eun Ji, it follows a romantic tale of two individuals from completely different worlds. However, their relationship faces multiple hiccups due to unforeseen circumstances.

Cinderella at 2 AM release date and time

Cinderella at 2 AM is scheduled to be released on August 24, 2024, and every new episode will air at 21:00 KST every Saturday and Sunday. Scheduled for 10 episodes, the show is shot in Korean and will be available with English subtitles.

Where to Watch Cinderella at 2 AM

The show will be released on the South Korean streaming service Coupang Play and will also broadcast on the same day on Channel A at 21:20 KST.

The genre of Cinderella at 2 AM

The show is described as a romantic comedy with drama in the storyline. It will focus on the social disparities that affect relationships.

Cinderella at 2 AM plot

The plot of the K-drama follows Ha Yun Seo, a single and accomplished team leader at a successful company. Admired for her beauty, kind personality, and professional respect, Yun Seo has overcome a difficult past—having left her family with her younger brother to escape domestic violence. Now a confident and pragmatic woman, she is dating Seo Ju Won, a younger colleague at the same company.

However, Yun Seo's world is shaken when she discovers that Ju Won is the son of the chaebol family that owns the company. His mother approaches Yun Seo, offering her money to break up with Ju Won. Believing that fairy tales don't exist in her world, Yun Seo decides to accept the money and end the relationship. Despite this, Ju Won is determined to prove that love can overcome obstacles and makes every effort to win her back.

Cinderella at 2 AM cast

The cast is led by Shin Hyun Been, who portrays Ha Yun Seo as a confident and successful manager of the brand marketing team at a credit card company. She excels in her career, is admired for her beauty and personality, and seems perfect in every way—except when it comes to dating.

Seo Joo Won, played by Moon Sangmin, is not only handsome and physically fit but also secretly the son of AL Group, a third-generation chaebol. His older brother, Seo Si Won, portrayed by Yoon Park, who is the eldest son of AL Group, navigates his own complicated path within the family business.

However, Si Won enters a political marriage with Lee Mi Jin, played by Park So Jin, an attractive chaebol influencer and executive director of CM Department Store. Mi Jin chooses this marriage for strategic reasons.

The supporting cast list of the show includes Hong Bi Ra, Kim Tae Jung, Kim Gyu Nam, Lee Kyu Sung, and more.