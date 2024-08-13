Cinderella at 2 AM: Shin Hyun Been transforms into icy team leader out of love with chaebol boyfriend Moon Sang Min in new stills; PICS

Shin Hyun Been, the South Korean actress who is well known for her unforgettable role in the hit K-drama Hospital Playlist is returning to the small screen as the female lead of the upcoming rom-com Cinderella at 2 AM alongside Moon Sang Min.

Ahead of its premiere this month, Cinderella at 2 AM has unveiled new stills featuring Shin Hyun Been who transforms into a charming and confident team leader.

On August 13, 2024, Coupang Play unveiled new stills from their upcoming highly anticipated romantic comedy K-drama starring Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been Cinderella at 2 AM.

The new stills feature Shin Hyun Been as she transforms into the icy and confident Han Yoon Seo, team leader of the brand marketing team in a credit card company. She is known for her hyper-realistic outlook on life.

Han Yoon Seo in the first still is dressed in her officer attire with a slight smile on her face as she tackles various challenges at work. Yoon Seo doesn’t believe in fairy tales like that of Cinderella so she breaks up with her chaebol boyfriend Moon Sang Min who plays Seo Joo Won.

The second still delves deeper into her career-driven style as she powers through with a coffee in her hand to work and pull all-nighters. Her hair is tied in a clean bun with a clip while she focuses on her work.

Shin Hyun Been’s Ha Yoon Seo is a charming and confident team lead who is perfect in her work, job, making money, and everything but dating. She has fallen out of love with her rich boyfriend Seo Joo Won as she chooses a realistic life over a fairy tale romance with him.

Meanwhile, the last still brings Shin Hyun Been’s irresistible charm home as she smiles brightly while riding on a ride. Ha Yoon Seo looks surprisingly hopeful and optimistic in the last still hinting at the slight chance Joo Won might be able to get her back.

See Shin Hyun Been in the new Cinderella at 2 AM stills here:

Meanwhile, Cinderella at 2 AM is set to premiere on August 24, 2024, Saturday, on Coupang Play at 9 PM KST (5:30 IST). It will also be available for streaming on Rakuten Viki.

