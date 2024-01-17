Single's Inferno 3's Lee Jin Seok reveals if he and Ahn Min Young are DATING in real life
Single's Inferno 3 contestants Lee Jin Seok and Ahn Min Young left the inferno together in the end. Here is what Lee Jin Seok had to say about his relationship with her.
Single's Inferno Season 3 is a dating reality show streaming on Netflix. The latest season has already become a hit with the audience and has been gathering a lot of attention. At the end of the series, four couples were formed who got the opportunity to leave the Inferno together which also included Lee Jin Seok and Ahn Min Young. Lee Jin Seok opened up about his experience participating in the show and his current relationship with Ahn Min Young.
Single's Inferno 3's Lee Jin Seok reveals current situation with Ahn Min Young
At the end of Single's Inferno 3, Lee Jin Seok and Ahn Min Young picked each other as their final partners and ended up together on the show. Fans of the couple have been curious whether they are still together in real life. In a recent interview, Lee Jin Seok spilt the tea on his relationship with her. He revealed that he always focuses on one person and did the same in the reality show too. Though Ahn Min Young had given him hints that she was not interested in him romantically, his feelings for her remained the same, until Min Ji joined the contestants.
Lee Jin Hyuk acknowledged that he was distracted by Min Ji after Min Young turned him down and the new participant arrived. He confirmed that although he was uncertain for a while, his feelings for Min Young remained unchanged.
Talking about his current relationship status with Min Young, he explained that because both of them are busy with their schedules, they are not dating but they do meet occasionally at gatherings and such.
More about Lee Jin Seok and Ahn Min Young
Min Young and Jin Seok had a rocky path for a while in the middle but the cute couple gave butterflies to the audience. The two follow each other on Instagram and interact publicly too. Min Young was seen at Jin Seok's cafe with a friend a while ago. It is safe to assume that the two are still in contact. Lee Jin Seok runs a cafe business while Ahn Min Young pilates studio director and instructor.
