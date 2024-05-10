All Rappers Drake Has Beefed With Ft Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, and More

Since Metro Boomin and Future dropped their album We Don't Trust You on March 22, there's been a big rift in the hip-hop world. It's like a cold war between them and other big names like Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and A$AP Rocky. Things got heated real quick, with everyone throwing shade at each other in public, and it's getting pretty entertaining.

In a surprising twist, J. Cole actually apologized for dissing someone in a track, basically backing out of the beef early. Meanwhile, Drake's under fire with rumors about getting plastic surgery, thanks to Megan Thee Stallion.

This isn't the first time these top-tier rappers have clashed. Drake and Lamar have been throwing subtle disses at each other for a while. But despite all the drama, they've also worked together a lot in the past, like doing features, making a joint album, and going on tour. But Lamar's verse on Like That from We Don't Trust You just blew up any sense of friendship they had left.

Since the drama started, Future and Metro dropped another album called We Still Don't Trust You which has kept the fire burning. Drake tried to fire back with his own diss track called Push Ups, where he name-dropped everyone from SZA to Maroon 5 to Taylor Swift fans, and somehow Uma Thurman got dragged into it too. Lamar hit back with not one but two diss tracks. First, there's 'euphoria', where he basically mocks Drake about everything, and then there's 6:16 In LA, where he even got a surprising producer credit from Taylor Swift's guy, Jack Antonoff. In that track, he calls Drake a fake bully and says his crew doesn't even like him.

Drake's been in the rap game for about 15 years now, so it's not really a shocker that he's getting some heat again. But this beef might actually give him a boost. Lately, his music hasn't been as exciting, and he's been getting flak for some not-so-great things he's said about women. This drama could be just what he needs to shake things up.

Who is in conflict with whom?

A few weeks ago, the hip-hop world witnessed a rift when Future and Metro Boomin dropped an album titled We Don't Trust You, seemingly aimed at their longtime collaborator Drake. This move stirred attention, especially considering Drake and Future's extensive history of collaborations, including the joint mixtape What A Time to Be Alive in 2015, which Metro Boomin helped produce.

The album was rife with hints and subtle jabs directed at Drake, highlighting perceived questionable actions on his part. However, the conflict escalated when Kendrick Lamar entered the fray with his track Like That. Lamar's lyrics, asserting his individual prominence by dismissing the notion of a big three in hip-hop, seemed to distance himself from both Drake and J. Cole, signaling a shift in the dynamics of the genre.

Interestingly, J. Cole had previously asserted the existence of a big three in hip-hop, consisting of himself, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar, in his song First Person Shooter. However, Kendrick's focus on Drake in Like That, disregarding his commercial success and critiquing his artistic output, introduced a new dimension to the feud. Cole retaliated with a track titled 7-Minute Drill, ridiculing Lamar's acclaimed discography and even threatening physical confrontation.

Yet, Cole's stance softened in a surprising turn of events. He retracted 7-Minute Drill from streaming platforms and publicly expressed regret for his actions during his Dreamville Festival appearance, acknowledging the negativity it fueled. Before Drake could respond, Future and Metro Boomin released We Still Don't Trust You, featuring A$AP Rocky taking aim at Drake in his verse on Show of Hands, potentially retaliating for Drake's alleged disses towards A$AP and Rihanna in his song Fear of Heights.

Additionally, The Weeknd's presence on both albums added another layer of intrigue, with fans speculating about subtle digs at Drake's label, OVO Sound, in his lyrics. Despite the camaraderie in the industry, the ongoing tensions underscore the complexities and rivalries within the hip-hop community.

Who is the subject of Drake's diss track Push Ups ?

On Saturday, April 13, Drake's highly anticipated response track titled Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty) unexpectedly surfaced online. Initially perceived as an unmixed demo, speculation arose on social media regarding its authenticity, with some even suggesting it might have been AI-generated.

Noted hip-hop commentator DJ Akademiks later played the track on his livestream, albeit with noticeable alterations such as the omission of a line about P. Diddy and a different beat. Additionally, Power 105, a hip-hop radio station, streamed a high-quality version of the song, further indicating its legitimacy, especially considering Drake's recent Instagram activity, including a post featuring Uma Thurman from the movie Kill Bill.

Push Ups serves as a substantial and characteristically humorous diss track, targeting Drake's adversaries while also involving other individuals in the feud. One of them is CashXO, the manager of The Weeknd, whom Drake accused of mishandling The Weeknd's finances. Drake also takes aim at Memphis Grizzlies player Ja Morant, sparking speculation about a previous love triangle involving them.

In a seemingly lighthearted twist, Drake also throws jabs at rapper Rick Ross, with lyrics mocking his age and insinuating that Ross relies heavily on Drake for chart success. In response, Rick Ross swiftly released his own diss track titled Champagne Moments, which quickly gained traction online, featuring insults and accusations, including referring to Drake as white boy and alleging that he underwent a nose job.

Drake has consistently flourished when engaged in conflicts.

In recent events, Drake has once again demonstrated his knack for handling public conflicts with humor and irreverence, particularly in his ongoing feud with Metro. This isn't unfamiliar territory for Drake, who's had headline-grabbing battles with various peers over the years, notably with Meek Mill, Pusha T, Joe Budden, and Kanye West. Despite occasional setbacks, like Pusha T revealing his son's existence in 2018, Drake has consistently maintained his dominance in terms of chart success and overall popularity.

However, Drake's recent beefs with prominent women in the industry, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Halle Berry, and Rihanna, have drawn criticism for his perceived misogyny and victim mentality in relationships. While some find his responses amusing, others see them as problematic. Yet, this latest conflict has already sparked inspiration for Drake's next project, showcasing his ability to turn adversity into creative fuel.

Notably, Drake has experimented with AI-generated vocals in his diss track against Kendrick Lamar, a move that has elicited mixed reactions. While some applaud his innovation, others, including Snoop Dogg, are perplexed. The use of AI also raises ethical concerns, particularly regarding the appropriation of deceased artists like Tupac Shakur. Nevertheless, Drake continues to keep the internet buzzing and remains adept at turning the tables in his favor, despite being outnumbered in his current feud.

