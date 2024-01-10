Single's Inferno Season 3: Who out of final 4 couples seem to be dating?

Single's Inferno Season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix. The latest season has already become a hit with the audience and as the episode is on the last lap, excitement rises as to who the final couples would be. Especially contestant Lee Gwanhee has been gaining a lot of attention. Here is a deep dive if the contestants are still dating after the show's end or not.

Lee Gwanhee and Choi Hae Son

The most exciting and controversial Lee Gwanhee finally made a decision and chose Choi Hae Son as his final partner. Choi Hae Son had given him an ultimatum and told him that she did not wish to stick with a person who was so indecisive. They were the first couple to escape to Paradise together and ended up together as the final pair. Fans have noticed that the two contestants do follow each other on Instagram but their posts and stories give no hints that they are still in touch. In the last episode, the two had discussed that even after the show's end they would like to be in touch and date each other. Hence, fans are hopeful that they might be in touch and do not wish to display their private lives on a public platform.

Si Eun and Min Woo

After a lot of struggle Min Woo and Si Eun ended up together at the end of the season 3 of Single's Inferno. Though it is hard to tell if the couple is still together after the show's end, there is hope that they are still in touch. Min Woo has posted a few videos of the final scenes with Si Eun which might hint at the deep bond the two share.

Min Young and Jin Seok

Min Young and Jin Seok and a rocky path for a while in the middle but the cute couple gave butterflies to the audience. The two follow each other on Instagram and interact publicly too. Min Young was seen at Jin Seok's cafe with a friend a while ago. It is safe to assume that the two are still in contact.

Gyu Ri and Min Gyu

Gyu Ri and Min Gyu went to Paradise together on the first day. After that, they didn't share a lot of screen time. Min Gyu had always chosen Gyu Ri as his first pick but after many trails and tribulations, they ended up escaping the Inferno together. The two do not follow each other on Instagram. But fans of the couple hope that there is a bond between them as they spent so much time together for the show.