Hrithik Roshan turns cheerleader for sister Sunaina; THIS video of hers made him ‘happy’

Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan shares a close-knit relationship with his sister, Sunaina Roshan. Their social media feeds are a testament to their strong bond. Recently, the actor expressed his joy by reposting one of Sunaina's posts, showcasing the special connection between the siblings.

Adding to the display of sibling support, Hrithik Roshan took on the role of a cheerleader for his sister, encouraging her with a simple yet powerful message - "Keep going."

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram stories to share a video showcasing his sister Sunaina Roshan's commitment to a healthy lifestyle. The video captures her morning yoga session, followed by her efforts to 're-learn' cycling.

Next, she enjoys a nutritious lunch before taking a stroll in the garden, reveling in nature's beauty. Later, she hits the pool for a swim, followed by a protein shake and a wholesome evening meal.

She further added, “Whether it’s a wholesome meal, a rejuvenating yoga session, or a leisurely walk in nature, each decision is a conscious step towards a happier, healthier life. This intentional approach has transformed my days from chaotic to calm, and I’m grateful for the peace and the contentment it brings.”

Re-sharing the video on Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan captioned it, “This made me happy. Keep going didi!”

In April this year, Hrithik Roshan re-shared a video on Instagram stories that his sister Sunaina had originally dropped on her Gram. The video showed her in the gym, executing a routine of squats with weights. In her caption, she expressed her pride in making a comeback in squats without any support, celebrating her small achievements. Encouraging her, Hrithik cheered, "Go didi," accompanied by heart and punch emojis.

