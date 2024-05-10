Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Renew Their Wedding Vows As Couple Announces First Pregnancy; See Beautiful PICS

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been one of the most famous couples of this generation. Both individuals have achieved greater lengths of success in their respective careers. The couple recently shocked everyone as they announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple also renewed their wedding vows in the video.

Justin and Hailey Beiber renew their wedding vows

The Purpose singer and Rhode founder shared an Instagram post on their respective handles, announcing Hailey’s pregnancy. The couple can be seen renewing their wedding vows.

Hailey looked ethereal as she donned a white lace floor-length gown. According to People, the gown was by Saint Laurent. The sheer gown had off-shoulder sleeves and it beautifully highlighted the model’s baby bump.

She topped her look up with a lace headscarf that served as a veil as well. The model wrapped the scarf around her neck. She made her outfit a little creative as she wore black sunglasses by Saint Laurent.

As per the outlet, The Rhode founder completed her look by painting her nails with a pearlescent color similar to her signature glazed donut manicure. The model's rep confirmed to the outlet that she is six months pregnant.

What did Justin wear in their pregnancy announcement video?

The soon-to-be father, also opted for Saint Laurent for his look. He stuck to his signature style by donning a fleece jacket, a white shirt, and baggy trousers. He added a baseball cap, which he wore backwards, complimenting his overall look.

The couple’s video gave a very vintage vibe and the couple can be seen renewing their wedding vows and posing together, while the Rhode founder can be seen caressing her baby bump.

Many celebrities like Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kia Gerber, Sofia Richie Grange, Gal Gadot, and Paris Hilton congratulated the couple and shared their good wishes via commenting on the post.

