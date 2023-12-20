Song Joong Ki- Katy Louise Sanders, Lee Seung Gi- Lee Da In, more Korean celeb couples who got married in 2023

Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Sanders, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In, Girls' Day's Sojin and Lee DongHwa and many more celebrity couples weddings came to light in 2023. These couples are happy news for fans. They root for the celebrity couples and ship their cute relationships together. There were also many announcements about welcoming their babies into the world. Here is a list of South Korean celebrities who exchanged their vows in 2023.

Korean celeb couples who got married in 2023

Song Joong Ki - Katy Louise Sanders

On January 30, Song Joong Ki's agency confirmed that he was married to Katy Louis Sanders and they aere expecting their first baby. The 38-year-old actor also revealed that he maintained a relationship with his wife through the global project as his wife Katy Louise Saunders was not living in South Korea. He had also commented on the rumors of his wife helping him land a role. The actor explained that Katy Louise Saunders only helped him get in contact with producers and directors in the UK and the USA and didn't actually help him get a role.

Lee Seung Gi - Lee Da In

The couple had been dating since 2020 and Lee Da In had revealed their status in 2021. They finally got married in April 2023 and Lee Seung Gi took to Instagram to confirm their marriage and posted their wedding pictures along with a statement. Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In who had married each other on April 7, 2023, are pregnant and have confirmed the birth of their first child. The baby is due in February 2024.

Se7en - Lee Da Hae

Se7en and Lee Da Hae finally tied the knot on May 6, eight years after dating each other. The wedding which was held in Seoul was attended by many celebrities including Taeyang, Gummy, Bada So Yoo Ji, Baek Jong Won, Teddy, Daesung, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, Donghae, Kyuhyun, Heechul, and Kangin and many more. The couple had started dating in 2016. Se7en expressed, "I promised to marry my girlfriend Lee Da Hae, who's shared joy and sorrow with me for the past 8 years and has always embraced me with love." Lee Da Hae also confessed "We're now becoming a married couple now after being longtime lovers."

Sojin - Lee Dong Hwa

Earlier in October, Sojin and Doctor Lawyer actor Lee Dong Hwa confirmed their wedding when the idol shared a touching letter on her social media along with pre-wedding photos. On November 18, Girl's Day's Sojin and Lee Dong Hwa tied the knot in a private ceremony with friends and family. The wedding was attended by many of their celebrity friends which included Hyeri and other members of Girl's Day Minah and Yura. The four members of the popular girl group reunited to celebrate Sojin's wedding.

Yoon Bak - Kim Su Bin

On May 3, Yoon Bak announced that he'd be tying the knot with model girlfriend Kim Su Bin. 2AM and John Park performed at their wedding. Actor Yoon Bak made his debut in 2012 with the drama To My Beloved. Subsequently, he also starred in dramas like My Shy Boss, Search, You Are My Spring, Hello, My Twenties! and many more. Lastest he featured in Delighfully Deceiteful. In 2024, he will be appearing in the Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye starrer Doctor Slump.

HIGHLIGHTS' Son Dong Woon - non-celebrity girlfriend

HIGHLIGHTS' Son Dong Woon married his non-celebrity girlfriend in September. He wrote a handwritten letter to express his feelings and make the announcement. He stated that thankfully, he wound up meeting someone who understands him and is very considerate of, and at a certain point, he started thinking that he wanted to be together with her in the future as well.

Uhm Hyun Kyung - Cha Seo Won

Uhm Hyun Kyung and Cha Seo Won starred together in the drama The Second Husband in 2021 and Miss Lee in 2019. They had been dating for a while and also expressed their plans of marriage after Uhm Hyun Kyung is discharged from the military. They also announced that they are expecting a baby together.

Kim Dong Wook - Non- Celebrity Girlfriend

Kim Dong Wook announced his marriage to his non-celebrity girlfriend. His agency had stated that in consideration of the non-celebrity fiancée and her family, the wedding ceremony will be held privately somewhere in Seoul. The actor made his debut in 2004 with the film A Crimson Mark. He has starred in various hits like Coffee Prince, Find Me in Your Memory, Delightfully Deceitful and My Perfect Stranger.

