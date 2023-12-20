BLACKPINK's Jisoo-Ahn Bo Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon-Lee Do Hyun and more celeb couples that formed in 2023

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun and many more celebrity couples came into light in 2023. These couples are a happy news for fans. They root for the celebrity couples and ship their cute relationships together. There were many unconfirmed relationships also like of Park Seo Joon and YouTuber xooos. There were also rumors of BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie dating. Rumors of Lisa and Tag Heuer CEO Frédéric Arnault floated too.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun had admitted their relationship in August 2023. Both the celebrities’ agencies had confirmed the news after they were spotted together and their pictures went viral. Both their agencies YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment confirmed the reports. Many fans of the artists were happy that the couple openly declared their relationship. A few months later in October, it was reported that the two had broken up due to their busy schedules and that it was a mutual decision. The reports also stated that they would go back to being coworkers. Sadly, due to scheduling issues, they mutually decided to end the relationship and the news was confirmed on October 24, 2023.

Park Seo Joon and xooos

Earlier in June, there were reports of the Itaewon Class actor Park Seo Joon and YouTuber xooos dating. The actor's agency Awesome Entertainment released a statement on June 20. They said that it is difficult to confirm or deny such reports as they involved the actor's personal life. xooos is a YouTuber and an entertainer who is known for her amazing vocals. She had also released her EP Made in Heart on May 30. The artist has also been spotted with celebrities like BLACKPINK's Jennie. In an interview, Park Seo Joon had commented on these reports and revealed that he did not respond to the rumors as he has faced stalking incidents in the past and since then he has become more guarded about his personal life. Their relationship is unconfirmed.

Wonder Girls’ Yubin and tennis player Kwon Soon Woo

Former Wonder Girls member Yubin and professional tennis player Kwon Soon Woo were suspected to be dating when the idol attended the 2023 Davis Cup Finals held at the Seoul Olympic Park Tennis Center and was later reported to be enjoying dinner with the tennis player back in February. Yubin’s agency rrrEntertainment confirmed the news and said that they cannot disclose much about the couple’s personal life. Reports of the couple’s break-up started circling when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted their photos together. Her agency confirmed the news on October 5 and commented that it is true that they had broken up but they remain good friends who will keep cheering each other on.

MAMAMOO's Hwasa and non-celebrity CEO

In June, there were reports that MAMAMOO's Hwasa is dating a CEO who is 12 years older to her. They are rumored to be in a relationship for the past five years. According to reports, the two met when the businessman was working in the industry. The reports also mentioned that they have been keeping their relationship under wraps as the CEO was afraid of backlash he might receive as he's dating a famous celebrity. P Nation made an official statement and said that because they are about the artist’s personal life, it is difficult to confirm whether they are true or not. Their relationship is unconfirmed.