Song Joong Ki, a popular K-drama star, is confirmed to make a special appearance in the upcoming series called Queen of Tears. The actor has joined the star-studded cast ensemble, which includes Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, for the show. Queen of Tears has been creating anticipation among fans for a long time, and the newest addition to the cast has added more to the excitement.

Song Joong Ki is cast for the upcoming K-drama Queen of Tears

Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki will be starring in the new and much-anticipated K-drama, Queen of Tears. According to reports, the actor has completed the filming for his special appearance in the new series. Moreover, a member of the production team has also confirmed the news. The artist is known for various roles in his career, including Descendants of the Sun, Reborn Ruch, Little Women, and more.

K-drama fans are extremely excited about the collaboration, as Song Joong Ki and Kim Soo Hyun will appear on-screen together after many years since Will It Snow in Christmas in 2009. Moreover, he will also be working alongside Kim Ji Won after a long time following their appearance in Descendants of the Sun and Arthdal ​​Chronicles. Fans showcase their excitement through social media posts and discuss the nature of his role.

Queen of Tears plot and release details

The plot of the story follows Hong Hae In, who is the chaebol heiress of conglomerate Queen Corp., and Baek Hyun Woo, a lawyer in the same company. Although they come from very different backgrounds and upbringings, they begin to develop feelings for each other. However, their relationship meets with multiple blockades, and they have to go through it together.

Along with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, the cast ensemble also includes Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Gab Soo, and more. The series is directed by Kim Hee Won and Jang Young and screenwritten by Crash Landing on You, My Love From the Star” and The Producers writer Park Ji Eun. The series will premiere on March 9, 2024, and is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes. It will air on tvN network alongside Netflix every Saturday and Sunday. Are you excited for the K-drama?

Watch the Queen of Tears trailer

