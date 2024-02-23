Queen of Tears is an upcoming K-drama series starring Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo and Kim Ji Won as Hong Hae In in the lead roles. The story follows two individuals who come from very different backgrounds and upbringings. Where one enjoyed the luxuries of life, the other experienced the true essence of simple pleasures. However, as they fall in love along the way, their polar opposite lifestyles pose a threat to their relationship.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in new Queen of Tears teaser

The production has released short video teasers along with new posters for the upcoming K-drama. The first video showcases Baek Hyun Woo wearing a black suit and tie to a formal event. He is seated at a dinner table, surrounded by Hong Hae In and her family, enjoying their lavish food. As the camera pans out, Baek Hyun Woo struggles to fit in with their conversation and looks lonely even amongst a lot of people.

Meanwhile, in the second video teaser, Hong Hae In is seen at Baek Hyun Woo's house, where everyone is seen wearing casual clothes. Instead of a table, she is seated on the ground with a table full of food in front of her. She is surrounded by Baek Hyun Woo's simple family, who enjoy their food by sharing and having the heartiest conversations. However, Kim Ji Won could not relate to those around her as she had never experienced something like that before.

The new teasers display a clear juxtaposition of the two main characters, who have led different lives. They find themselves uncomfortable and unable to blend in with the different surroundings. The story of the K-drama takes a realistic approach and delves into how families are a major part of a relationship between two people. It will be interesting to see how the plot pans out, which will lead to both hilarious and emotional interactions.

Queen of Tears plot and release details

The plot of the story follows Baek Hyun Woo, who is a lawyer at a multinational company called Queens Group. On the other hand, Hong Hae In is the heiress of the same company. However, gradually they start to develop feelings for each other, but there are many blockades in their journey. Along with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, the cast ensemble also includes Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin, Kim Gab Soo, and more.

The series is scheduled for a total of 16 episodes and will air on tvN network alongside Netflix. Directed by Kim Hee Won and Jang Young Woo and written by Park Ji Eun, the romantic comedy is set to premiere on March 9, 2024, every Saturday and Sunday. Are you excited for the K-drama?

Watch the Queen of Tears trailer

