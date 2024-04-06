Song Kang’s newly released photo from the military camp in his uniform is certainly a look everyone was waiting to witness. In the image, the actor poses for a group photo alongside fellow soldiers from his camp. This is the first update on the actor ever since his enlistment in the military earlier this month.

Song Kang looks charming in the new military update

On April 6, 2024, a new military update of Song Kang in his military outfit has been released. The picture is of the actor alongside other newly enlisted soldiers from the same camp. With a sturdy expression, Song Kang is seen saluting in the picture with his fellow mates. The picture has managed to captivate the entirety of the K-drama community, as they had been waiting for an update from the actor. As much as everyone is glad to get a glimpse of the actor, they are more grateful for getting to witness him in a military uniform.

Song Kang enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military duty on April 2, 2024. It is compulsory for every male citizen in the country to enlist in the military and serve for a certain amount of time. The actor will be starting his military service as an active-duty soldier and will fulfill his duties within a time period of 18–21 months. He will be discharged from the military sometime in 2025.

More about South Korean actor Song Kang

The South Korean actor made his debut with the romantic comedy television series The Liar and His Lover, where he played the supporting role. However, he has remained unstoppable since then and has appeared in multiple popular K-dramas. He is particularly known for his role in Nevertheless, where he gained immense recognition from K-drama fans. Sweet Home is another one of his projects that has garnered attention. In 2023, Song Kang appeared in the Netflix series My Demon, which became one of the biggest hits of the year on the streaming platform.

However, the actor’s influence goes way beyond the acting world, as he is selected as a brand ambassador for a major fashion house. Moreover, Song Kang also held his first-ever fan-meeting tour. Titled the 2023 Song Kang Asia Fan Meeting Tour, the actor visited many cities across various countries.

