Squid Game star Oh Young Soo faces 1 year imprisonment for alleged molestation

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual harassment

The prosecution has sought a one-year prison sentence for actor Oh Young Soo (79), who faces charges of alleged forcible molestation of a woman.

Oh Young Soo’s molestation controversy

In the decision hearing conducted by the Suwon District Court Seongnam Branch Detective 6, the prosecution urged a one-year prison sentence for actor Oh Young Soo, who faced charges of forcibly molesting a woman.

During the hearing, the prosecution requested the court to impose a one-year prison term, along with restrictions on employment and the disclosure of personal information. The prosecution argued that during a 2017 drinking party with the victim, Oh Young Soo distortedly expressed a longing for youth, causing frustration to the victim.

Despite sending an apology text message, he allegedly evaded responsibility by claiming, 'You are like a daughter to me.' The prosecution emphasized the need for severe punishment, stating that Oh Young Soo failed to reflect during the investigation and trial process.

In his final statement, Oh Young Soo expressed the difficulty and pain of facing the court at his age. He conveyed the devastation of seeing his life conclude in such circumstances, hoping for a wise decision.

Court preceding argument of Oh Young Soo’s imprisonment

In his closing argument, Oh Young Soo's attorney asserted, "Apart from the victim's statement and the evidence derived from it, there is minimal supporting evidence for this case." The lawyer further stated, "Considering the location, circumstances, and timing of the alleged molestation, there are uncertainties about whether the defendant could have committed the crime." The defense requested a verdict of not guilty.

Oh Young Soo faces accusations of embracing Ms. A while strolling on a promenade in Daegu in September 2017. Additionally, Ms. A alleges that Oh Young Soo kissed her on the cheek in front of her residence. Oh Young Soo has consistently denied the charges, acknowledging that he held the victim's hand during the walk and visited her residence but refuting any molestation. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 15.

More about Oh Young Soo

Oh Young Soo, renowned for his role as Grandpa Kanbu in the Netflix series Squid Game, achieved global stardom and made history by becoming the first South Korean actor to receive the Best Supporting Actor Award in the US Golden Globe TV category in January 2022.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

