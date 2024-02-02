Squid Game Season 2 First Teaser OUT: Lee Jung Jae is all ready to take revenge; Watch

The highly anticipated Squid Game season 2 is set to captivate and engage audiences once more, expanding on the triumph of its first installment. Netflix has announced the return of this engaging K-drama in 2024, unveiling a sneak peek of the upcoming season, and providing viewers with a preview of what's to come.

Squid Game season 2 teaser out

While Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae) triumphed in Season 1, the hurdles he encounters in Season 2 are expected to be even more complex. With fans eagerly anticipating the release, Netflix has delighted them with a long-awaited teaser.

In the recently unveiled trailer, Gi Hun is depicted holding his phone to his ear while a voice warns, "You'll regret the decision you made." An enraged Gi Hun retorts, "I'll track you down, no matter what it takes," before abruptly ending the call.

The trailer suggests a theme of revenge with key figures Lee Byung Hun and Lee Jung Jae assuming significant roles. After the death of the creator, Seong Gi Hun realizes that the lethal competition continues with fresh participants. The teaser introduces both familiar and new characters, as Gi Hun's resolve to end the game and his determination to stop its creators lay the groundwork for an intense storyline.

Gi Hun, portrayed by Lee Jung Jae, returns to the arena to confront the masterminds behind the sinister games in season 2. Season 1 favorites such as Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, and Gong Yoo will reprise their roles alongside Lee Jung Jae. Furthermore, fresh characters portrayed by Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Geun will be introduced, adding depth to the storyline.

More about Squid Game season 2

Squid Game, the dystopian Korean horror saga revolving around a lethal game show, continues to hold the title of the most-viewed Netflix TV series to date. The upcoming season will track the journey of returning protagonist Gi Hun as he forsakes his plans to relocate to the United States and embarks on a pursuit with a purpose. On February 2, the immensely popular Netflix series unveiled its first stills from the eagerly awaited second season, slated for release sometime in 2024.

Alongside protagonist Gi Hun, the recently revealed stills from the forthcoming season showcase the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung Hun) unmasked, as well as the Salesman (Gong Yoo) who recruited Ki Hoon in Season 1. A final image introduces audiences to a fresh character (portrayed by Park Gyu Young), seemingly recruited as a new contestant in the Squid Game.

