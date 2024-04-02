

The South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has revealed a survey that states the most popular K-dramas among overseas fans in 2024. Squid Game has topped the list and is hailed as the most popular K-drama internationally 3 years after its release. Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong Su, Heo Sung Tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo Ryoung are the cast ensemble. The show certainly took the world by storm during its release.

K-dramas in the Overseas Hallyu Survey 2024

The second spot on the list is grabbed by the 2022 K-drama The Glory, starring Song Hye Kyo, Lee Do Hyun, Lim Ji Yeon, Yeom Hye Ran, Park Sung Hoon, and Jung Sung Il. The revenge K-drama was one of the most streamed series in that year. The next K-drama that took the third spot is the romantic comedy King The Land, starring Lee Do Hyun and YooNa, released in 2023.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, together with the Korea Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, announced the results of the 2024 Overseas Korean Wave Survey. The survey is done to find out the positive influence of K-content in the international platform. It has also been noted that 7 out of 10 people perceive South Korean content in a positive light. The countries with the highest rating for K-content were Indonesia (86.3%), India (84.5%), Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) (83.0%), and Vietnam (82.9%).

Advertisement

More about Overseas Hallyu Survey 2024

Moreover, a survey was conducted for Korean food, information technology products/brands, and beauty products. The demography varied from teens who consumed K-pop more to 40s and 50s who consumed Korean food and products. The perception of Korean content has changed in the global sphere significantly.

This survey was conducted as an online survey targeting a total of 25,000 people between November 10th and 30th last year. The countries where the survey was conducted are China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Australia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Russia, Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and South Africa.

The list of top 10 shows famous internationally are as follows:

Squid Game The Glory King the Land Crash Landing On You Black Knight Daily Dose of Sunshine Doona Moving True Beauty All of Us Are Dead

ALSO READ: iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Stray Kids, and FIFTY FIFTY win big; full K-pop winners list inside