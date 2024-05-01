Ramayana: Lara Dutta addresses rumors of playing Kaikeyi in Ranbir Kapoor starrer; says 'Who wouldn't want to...'

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most talked-about projects in Bollywood currently. Ever since the news of him making a film on India’s biggest Hindu epic came out, fans have only been eagerly waiting to see him cast his magic spell on the silver screen. Especially after the rumors of Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram alongside Sai Pallavi who portrays the role of Goddess Sita, fans are super excited to see which actors will play other roles.

As we all know there are several characters in Ramayana and this film too will have an ensemble cast. Several names have come up in the past of actors playing different roles and one such role is of Kaikeyi. It was reported that Lara Dutta will be playing this role and now in an interview, she has finally broken the silence on the same.

Lara Dutta on playing Kaikeyi’s role in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana

Talking to Indian Express, Lara Dutta quipped that she too has been hearing the reports of her playing Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana a lot. She further added that she is leaving the rumors 'out there'. "I also like reading and hearing about them so please continue. Who wouldn't want to be a part of Ramayana?" she went on to joke.

Lara also mentioned the other characters she would have loved to play in Ranbir Kapoor starrer if it was offered to her. Naming the characters she laughed and said, “Surpanakha, Mandodari, I am playing them all.”

Cast of Ramayana

In the movie Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi portrays Sita Ma. Yash is set to play the ten-headed Ravana. According to the exclusive information from Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol has been cast as Lord Hanuman, while Lara Dutta will bring Kaikeyi to life on screen. There are ongoing discussions with Vijay Sethupathi for the role of Vibhishana, adding more excitement to the star-studded cast lineup.

About Ramayana's shooting schedule

As per reports, Ranbir Kapoor has already started shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project and the leaked pictures of the actor in the get-up of lord Ram are proof. The major chunk of shooting is set to happen in Mumbai, spanning around 60 days, followed by a London schedule. The source also revealed that the portions depicting Lanka in the Ramayana narrative will be shot in London for approximately 60 days, with actor Yash joining Ranbir in this leg.

