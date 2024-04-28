Did you know 5 actors refused Jethalal’s role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah before Dilip Joshi took it up?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been bringing smiles to millions of faces for almost fifteen years now. The show gave overnight fame to the actors associated with it. Dilip, who breathed life to the iconic role of Jethalal Gada on the sitcom, is immensely popular for the way he portrays the character.

However, do you know that the role of Jethalal was offered to five other talented actors before Dilip Joshi stepped in. Take a quick look at the list.

Actors who declined Jethalal’s role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

1. Ali Asgar

Actor and comedian Ali Asgar was reportedly approached to play Jethalal’s role. However, he turned down the offer due to prior professional commitments. He is famous for playing Kamal in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Dadi in The Kapil Sharma Show.

2. Yogesh Tripathi

3. Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda is said to have rejected the role of Jethalal because he did not want to commit to a full fledged serial. He was happy doing stand-up acts as Bachcha Yadav and Palak on The Kapil Sharma Show.

4. Ahsaan Qureshi

The stand up comedian Ahsaan Qureshi rose to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Reports suggest that he declined to play the iconic character for reasons that are still unknown.

5. Rajpal Yadav

Known for his perfect comic timing, Rajpal Yadav rejected the offer for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as he did not want to venture into TV and concentrate on his Bollywood career only. The actor has won hearts with his roles in Waqt- Race Against Time, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Bhool Bhulaiyya, among others.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running sitcom on Indian Television. It began airing from 28 July 2008. The show is inspired by the popular humorous column, Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah written by the renowned Gujarati writer, Mr. Tarak Mehta. It follows the story of the Gada family which consists of businessman, Jethalal Champaklal Gada, Jethalal's wife, Daya and their mischievous son, Tipendra Gada. They live in Gokuldham Co-operative Society. The narrative of the series depicts Gadas dealing with their day-to-day troubles in an amusing way.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah features an ensemble cast that includes Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and Mandar Chandwadkar, among others. The show is authored and bankrolled by Asit Kumarr Modi under his banner, Neela Film Productions Private Limited. It airs every Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. on Sab TV and is digitally available on SonyLIV app.

