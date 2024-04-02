iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: BTS' Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Stray Kids, and FIFTY FIFTY win big; full K-pop winners list inside

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 showcased a celebration of talent and appreciation as BTS members Jungkook, J-Hope, and V, alongside Stray Kids and FIFTY FIFTY, clinched significant victories. Grateful for their success, these artists expressed heartfelt gratitude to their devoted fans for their unwavering support.

K-pop winners at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1st, marked another unforgettable evening celebrating the brightest stars in the music industry. Founded by the renowned radio broadcaster in 2014, this annual event has become a cornerstone in recognizing the most beloved artists and their outstanding contributions to music over the past year.

One of the highlights of the night belonged to global phenomenon BTS, who despite their ongoing hiatus amid military service, continued their reign by clinching the Best Fan Army award for their devoted fanbase, the BTS ARMY. This victory solidified their remarkable seven-year streak of dominance, showcasing the unparalleled bond between the group and their passionate supporters.

Individually, BTS members showcased their versatility and talent, earning accolades in various categories. V aka Kim Taehyung, known for his versatility and charm, clinched the Favorite Debut Album award for his solo EP, LAYOVER, marking a significant milestone in his career as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, Jungkook, one of BTS' brightest stars, soared to victory by claiming the titles of K-pop Artist of the Year and Best Music Video for SEVEN featuring renowned actress Han So Hee. Jungkook's solo debut with GOLDEN in November 2023 has been nothing short of spectacular, and these accolades further cement his status as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

Advertisement

J-Hope, renowned for his infectious energy and unparalleled talent, added another feather to his cap by winning the Favorite On-Screen Award for J-Hope In The Box. Released on February 17, 2023, this documentary film offers fans an intimate look into J-Hope's creative process and journey as he embarked on his solo endeavors, providing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into his life as an artist.

Additionally, the rising stars of the 4th generation K-pop scene made their mark at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Stray Kids, with their electrifying performances and innovative sound, claimed the prestigious K-pop Album of the Year award for their third studio album, 5-Star, released in June 2023

Furthermore, the alluring sounds of FIFTY FIFTY resonated with audiences as they secured the title of K-POP Song of the Year for their infectious hit, CUPID (Twin Ver), featured on their album The Beginning: Cupid, released in February 2023.

BTS and Stray Kids’ acceptance remarks for their iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 wins

In heartfelt acceptance remarks, BTS expressed profound gratitude for their remarkable wins at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024. They conveyed immense honor in clinching the prestigious titles. The septet humbly extended heartfelt thanks to the devoted fans, ARMYs, acknowledging their unwavering love and support, which continually propels the group's success. With humility and appreciation, BTS reiterated their dedication to creating music that resonates with their fans, pledging to continue their journey with passion and gratitude.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids also took to social media to express their gratitude and joy following their win for K-pop Album of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In a heartfelt message, the group conveyed their immense honor and happiness at receiving the prestigious accolade. They extended their heartfelt thanks to their dedicated fanbase, STAY, for their unwavering love and support, emphasizing the profound impact of their encouragement on their journey.

With genuine appreciation, Stray Kids pledged to continue delivering exceptional music, promising to repay the faith and loyalty of their fans with even greater passion and dedication in the future.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jungkook's Seven, Jin's The Astronaut, J-Hope’s Arson, more; every BTS solo track to chart on Billboard Hot 100 so far